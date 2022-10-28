Watch: Hollywood’s most shocking cheating scandals

Lethabo Malatsi

With public figures having their lives in the open, their skeletons hardly stay long in the closet especially when it comes to cheating scandals.

Throughout the years, the deemed “perfect couples” had the most shocking cheating scandals that had the world shook.

Here are the top ten jaw-dropping cheating scandals:

1. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren

Tiger Woods’ affair was one of the most widely covered events at the time after it was reported the athlete had cheated on his then-wife, Elin Nordegren with dozens of women.

The 15-time major champion and the former model got married in 2004.

2. Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley

Grant, 60, and Hurley met in 1987 and dated for 13 years before the award-winning actor was caught with an alleged sex worker named Divine Brown.

Elizabeth Hurley told Vanity Fair she and Hugh Grant are still “extremely good friends” even after their split in 2000.

3. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver split after 25 years of marriage in 2011, after news broke that the actor had an affair with his ex-housekeeper, Mildred Baena, who had been with his family for nearly 20 years.

4. Jay Z and Beyoncé

Following the elevator sage showing Beyonce’s sister, Solange, having an altercation with award-winning rapper and Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z, fans alluded the rapper had cheated on the Lemonade composer.

Beyoncé in 2016, therefore released the Lemonade album speaking on Jay Z’s alleged infidelity.

5. Shania Twain and Robert John “Mutt” Lange

Shania Twain and her ex-husband, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, were once one of the music industry’s biggest power couples and their split later became one of its biggest scandals. The Grammy winner met the producer in June 1993.

The two split in 2008, after been married for 14 years before Mutt cheated with Shania’s best friend.

6. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Having been dating on and off since 2016, Tristan constantly made headlines for his infidelity and one scandal that shook netizens was when he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with a close family friend, Jordyn Woods who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time.

7. Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Shakira and Gerard met in 2010, while filming a music video for her single Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Latina magazine at the time, the singer said she and Pique had similar interests and were even included on Forbes “most powerful couple”.

The couple in 2022 released a joint statement announcing their separation and netizens speculated Gerard’s infidelity was the cause of their divorce.

8. Sandra Bullock and Jesse James

Bullock and James were deemed the “odd couple” as she was a romantic comedy queen and James a tatted TV mechanic. The two tied the knot after two years of dating but James infidelity become a problem.

Bullock filed for divorce in 2010, after multiple women came forward to say that James had relationships with them while he was with Bullock.

James subsequently publicly apologised to Sandra.

9. Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore

Netizens at the time were against Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore due to their 15-years age gap. Nonetheless, the two got married after dating for two years after having met on 31 May 2008.

However, after six years of marriage, Demi called it quits in 2011 and made the decision to divorce Ashton; and their divorce was finalised in November 2013

It was alleged Ashton cheated on Demi with a 21-year-old he met at a bowling alley and Demi cited things started to change and Ashton started lying about his whereabouts.

10. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

A social media influencer alleged she had an affair with the Maroon 5 front man, Adam Levine, and claimed the singer wants to name his third child after her.

The alleged mistress, Sumner Stroh, on Monday dropped a bombshell on her personal TikTok account alleging she had an affair with American singer, Adam Levine.

However, Adam denied having an affair during his marriage to wife Behati Prinsloo.

