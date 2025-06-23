Hungani and Stephanie confirm divorce, request privacy, grace, and compassion

Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu tied the knot in 2019 and had their daughter three years later.

Actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu have asked for space after confirming the end of their six-year marriage.

“After much thought, reflection, and conversations, we have mutually decided to part ways and end our marriage,” read the pair’s mutual statement.

Hungani and Stephanie’s narrative

About a week ago, a story about the pair’s separation broke out, where a settlement agreement they signed in early June dividing their estate was leaked. In it, the duo addresses the division of the estate, debts, and issues of inheritance.

It is also included in the agreement that the couple no longer shares the same life goals and interests. It was reported that they had not been living together since late last year, after Hungani moved out.

‘A time that felt right for us’

Over the weekend, videos of the separated couple from their podcast circulated on social media, sparking public scrutiny of their dynamic.

“While we had hoped to share this news at a time that felt right for us, the unfortunately early release by the media has promoted us to speak sooner than we had planned,” reads their joint statement.

Still friends

The statement continues to say that they will remain friends despite the end of their marriage.

“We are committed to showing up as a united team for our beautiful daughter, raising her with the same care, intention, and joy she has always known.”

Hungani and Stephanie tied the knot in 2019 and had their daughter three years later.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the love and support you’ve shown us-especially through The Ndlovu’s Uncut.”

“During this deeply personal time, we kindly ask for privacy, grace, and compassion for our family.”

