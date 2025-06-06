‘I am going to disappear for a bit’: Jessie J after cancer diagnosis

The singer said she will be taking a break for recovery.

UK pop singer Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Ellen Cornish, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

The Bang Bang hitmaker shared the news on Instagram this week.

“Cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the word ‘early’. I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period,” she shared.

The 37-year-old singer said she decided to go public with the news as sharing has helped her.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me — with other people giving me their love and support, and also their own stories.

“I’m an open book. It breaks my heart that so many people are going through similar or even worse. That’s the bit that kills me,” she added.

Jessie said she received her diagnosis before releasing her hit song No Secrets in April this year.

“To get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called No Secrets, right before putting out a song called Living My Best Life, which was all pre-planned before I found out about this — I mean, you can’t make it up.”

Jessie J to take a break for surgery

The singer said she would be taking a break to focus on her recovery.

“What a weird way to get a boob job. I am going to disappear for a bit after Summertime Ball to have my surgery — and I’ll come back with massive tits and more music.”

