Mzansi Fashion Week gears up to unveil Autumn Fashion showcase in Soweto

The highly anticipated fashion show will happen next month, April.

Mzansi Fashion Week is gearing up to ignite the fashion scene with the Autumn Fashion showcase.

The highly anticipated showcase is set for next month, 7 April, at SUD Restaurant in Vilakazi Street, Soweto.

Renowned personalities including Norma Mngoma, LawrenceSon Junior, and Nadene Marx are set to grace the runway, adding to the excitement of this prestigious event.

Mzansi Fashion Week co-director Tshepo Ramutunbu said they are excited to host another spectacular fashion week.

He said their mission is to spotlight South African talent while providing a global platform for emerging designers.

“We are thrilled to bring another spectacular Mzansi Fashion Week event to the heart of Soweto‘s Vilakazi Street Precinct… We are dedicated to empowering youth and fostering economic growth within our communities,” he added.

What to expect at the Autumn Fashion showcase

The Autumn Fashion showcase promises an array of innovative designs, mesmerising performances, and unforgettable experiences.

From traditional African attire to avant-garde haute couture, attendees can expect a breathtaking display of styles that transcend boundaries and captivate their imagination.

“We are excited to elevate the Autumn Fashion Showcase to new heights, with innovative designs, mesmerising performances, and unforgettable experiences,” said Ramutunbu.

The showcase will give a dynamic platform for both established and emerging designers to unveil their latest collections.

Mpho Mogotsi, co-director, and Mrs Universe Africa ’22 highlighted the organisation’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

“Our Autumn Fashion Showcase embodies the spirit of empowerment and economic revitalisation. By showcasing designers from diverse backgrounds and uplifting underprivileged talent, we are reshaping the landscape of the fashion industry and fostering a culture of opportunity and equality,” she said.

