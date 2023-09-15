‘I was hurt as the Megacy,’ raps Cassper on new song dedicated to AKA

Cassper released his seventh studio album today after hosting a listening session last night in Joburg to a good reception.

In what can be described as somewhat of a posthumous truce and an ode to the life of late rap rival AKA, Cassper Nyovest dedicated a song to him on his new album Solomon.

Titled Candelight, the three-minute song is fifth on the 11 track album Cassper released today and on it he replaced the bravado and braggadocio steeped in rap, for a more sensible and sober approach to his lyrics.

This time is for the legacy, I don’t do it just to do it, this is therapy/ And if this shit don’t exist then we develop it/ And when I heard it I was just as hurt as the Megacy – raps the award-winning entertainer in the first few lines over the simple laid-back beat.

The beef

The two rappers have had a long-standing, sometimes questionably real, beef having both reached their heights around the same time.

In an interview with fellow rapper L-Tido on his podcast in July, Cassper said the genesis of their beef was because the Mafikeng rapper did not want to feature AKA on his 2014 hit single, Gusheshe.

“From there everything just went downhill. Then I remember when we actually agreed that we were beefing. I had just shot Doc Shebeleza and he had just shot Control, and after all these back and forths on Twitter, we met and he said ‘let’s go talk’,” said Cassper.

“He was also very confrontational. I don’t remember what he said but at the end he said ‘it’s a cutthroat industry, I hope you work your ass off because after this conversation I’m coming for you.’ That’s where it was clear that you and me are going.”

Nearly a decade later AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot in Durban in February this year without the two having officially publicly made peace.

ALSO READ: ‘We’re seeking justice for AKA’ – Amakipkip respond to AKA t-shirt uproar

Heartfelt lyrics

Absence makes the heart grow fonder and this seems the case when one closely listens to lyrics by Cassper, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo.

Man, our battle was the highlight, I was confused when you came and gave me high fives/ A very important featurе in my life/ And you still shining, yeah, we see you in thе starlights/yeah You kept me focused of all/ And all the bullshit that was said don’t matter at all/ And all these comments from people who were never involved/ This ain’t the time to be stupid or settle score, nah

Later in the song he pays tribute to AKA’s parents, even mocking the deceased that his father Tony Forbes could be cooler than Kiernan.

The other day I went and see your family/ I was scared ‘cause I thought that they’d be mad at me/ But they embraced me, your mama is a lady/ And your father might be cooler than you maybe (Just maybe).

READ NOW: ‘Slap him like he owes you money’: Shaka iLembe skit has Netizens in stitches [WATCH]