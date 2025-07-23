From haircare to cars: Five SA celebs who recently secured major brand deals

These celebrities are turning fame into powerful business moves.

From left to right: Nomzamo Mbatha, Lasizwe Dambuza and Tyla. Pictures: Instagram

South African celebrities are racking up major endorsement deals, partnering with both global giants and proudly African brands.

From footwear and haircare to beauty and luxury vehicles, these celebrities are turning fame into powerful business moves.

Here are five SA celebs who recently secured major brand deals

Tyla – Nike

Nike recently launched its new autumn campaign for the Air Max Muse sneaker, featuring South Africa’s very own global star Tyla, alongside American Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Unveiled on Thursday, 17 July, the campaign showcases the two powerhouses in a series of striking promotional images.

This follows Tyla’s major endorsement deal with Nike, which was signed in February of this year.

The Grammy Award winner brings a fresh face to the iconic sportswear brand, joining Nike’s elite ambassador squad, which includes Drake, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Naomi Osaka, and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others.

Nomzamo Mbatha – Creme of Nature

Actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha has joined international haircare giant Creme of Nature.

In June, she was officially announced as the first-ever South African ambassador for the iconic American-born ethnic haircare brand.

“Nomzamo embodies the essence of our Rooted in Radiance message. She is powerful, graceful, and celebrates African authenticity in all expressions of her brand image. Her partnership with us is not just another beauty campaign, but an ode to authentic African beauty, culture, and the beauty of textured hair in women,” said Zandi Zinganto, Brand Manager for Creme of Nature South Africa.

Lasizwe Dambuza – Maybelline New York Africa

YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza made history as the first male brand ambassador for Maybelline New York Africa.

In May, as the global beauty brand celebrated its 110th anniversary, Lasizwe took to Instagram to share his excitement.

“Words can’t express how grateful I am… Like, I am a whole Maybelline New York Africa ambassador and I got to celebrate the 110th birthday with them,” he wrote.

MaWhoo – Spotify EQUAL Africa

MaWhoo has been named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for July 2025.

The EQUAL Africa programme is part of Spotify’s global initiative to spotlight and support women creators by equipping them with the tools and platforms they need to thrive in the music industry.

“When you’re selected for something like this, it means your name is being mentioned in rooms even when you’re not there.

“It speaks to the growth of my career — from being overlooked to now being recognised on such a powerful platform. I’m grateful and deeply honoured,” MaWhoo said in a press statement earlier this month.

Rachel Kolisi – Jetour X70 Plus

Rachel Kolisi, entrepreneur and estranged wife of Springbok rugby star Siya Kolisi, was announced as the new brand ambassador for Jetour South Africa this month.

Jetour partnered with Rachel to promote the brand’s latest vehicle, the X70 Plus.

Jetour South Africa said Rachel Kolisi is the perfect fit for the Jetour family.

“As a busy working mother, comfort, space, and safety in the vehicle she drives are paramount. As someone constantly on the move between school runs, fitness sessions, business meetings, and family life, Rachel embodies the dynamic spirit of Jetour’s flagship seven-seater, the Jetour X70 Plus.”

