‘I’m home safe’ – RHODurban star Jojo Robinson after another surgery

Jojo has undergone more than 20 surgeries so far.

Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) star Jojo Robinson recently took to social media to update fans after her surgical procedure.

The reality TV star, who candidly revealed last year that she had undergone more than 20 cosmetic surgeries, shared that her latest operation involved a brachioplasty.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she shared, “Join me on my arm lift surgery journey aka brachioplasty and excess skin removal and lipo done on my sides to be exact.

“I’ve been wanting to do this surgery for the longest time, and I finally just pulled the plug and did it.”

Recovering at home

Jojo said she is home safe and will be sharing more updates throughout the week.

“I’m very sore today, but it’s manageable. It’s safe to say I won’t be doing much this week. I have to wear compression garments for up to three weeks, but surprisingly, it’s not that uncomfortable.”

Reflecting on the surgical procedure, Jojo said: “The surgery was a day procedure, and I was able to leave the same day. Although the ride home was hella uncomfortable, not gonna lie. I’m home safe and just laying in bed all week. Sorry, not sorry.”

As she posted a video offering fans an exclusive look inside her recovery journey, the reality star also issued a warning about its graphic content.

She wrote: “Warning on this video. I did add the skin removed in a pic because you guys asked for it. So please don’t go report it. Rather, just don’t watch.”

