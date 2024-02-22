RHODurban stars Jojo and Maria kiss and makeup

"Anything that is broken can actually be fixed."

In a heartwarming turn of events, the feud between Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) stars Jojo and Maria has come to an end.

After months of tension, the two reality TV personalities have buried the hatchet and are friends again.

Jojo took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and posted a sweet message dedicated to Maria.

She also reflected on a recent episode where they sat down to iron out their differences.

“I wish that our whole conversation together was able to be shown, but it was long,” she wrote, adding: “My beautiful Maria, this right here is proof that anything that is broken can actually be fixed… cracks and all.”

Jojo said she went into the conversation with Maria very worried about what could go wrong and she is happy that they solved things.

“We both owned up and apologised for what we said and did, and from that day on we slowly moved forward genuinely and built our friendship back up from scratch and stronger than ever. As humans, we have the capacity to love over and over again regardless of the hurt.

“You have crept into my heart so deeply the last few months, and I can safely say you will always have me and Nonkie in your corner fighting alongside you. You are one of my favourite people in the world, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life. I love you, you adorable little firecracker.”

Social Media Reactions

As fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes of RHODurban, Jojo and Maria’s reconciliation offers a glimpse of the evolving dynamics among the cast members.

Nonku and Slee’s friendship was another one that was ruined in the last season but they seem to be cordial with each other this season.

I love how Nonku has been paying Slee zero attention this season. #RHOD pic.twitter.com/rpCgyA0t2P — Alias Mike (@ITaylor_101) February 21, 2024

I never thought I would see Maria and Sorisha hanging out like this 😅



Okay I know Maria disliked Sorisha cause she wanted to be friends with her and it didn't happen 🥹💔 but being mean to her immediately afterwards was really weird #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/7lXuqzcLzW — Neelo (@Its_Neeeelo) February 14, 2024

I wanted Nonku to pay Slee 0.0000% attention this season, and she is doing me proud! Because what else is Slee relevant for besides beefing with Nonku? chile, BYE. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/bxpSsMp70p — Mseezi Cele (@celexmsizi) February 14, 2024

