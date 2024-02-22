Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Avatar photo

By Lineo Lesemane

Digital Lifestyle Journalist

6 minute read

22 Feb 2024

11:49 am

RHODurban stars Jojo and Maria kiss and makeup

"Anything that is broken can actually be fixed."

Jojo and Maria

Real Housewives of Durban stars, Jojo and Maria. Picture: Instagram/@mrs.jojo.robinson

In a heartwarming turn of events, the feud between Real Housewives of Durban (RHODurban) stars Jojo and Maria has come to an end.

After months of tension, the two reality TV personalities have buried the hatchet and are friends again.

Jojo took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and posted a sweet message dedicated to Maria.

She also reflected on a recent episode where they sat down to iron out their differences.

“I wish that our whole conversation together was able to be shown, but it was long,” she wrote, adding: “My beautiful Maria, this right here is proof that anything that is broken can actually be fixed… cracks and all.”

Jojo said she went into the conversation with Maria very worried about what could go wrong and she is happy that they solved things.

“We both owned up and apologised for what we said and did, and from that day on we slowly moved forward genuinely and built our friendship back up from scratch and stronger than ever. As humans, we have the capacity to love over and over again regardless of the hurt.

“You have crept into my heart so deeply the last few months, and I can safely say you will always have me and Nonkie in your corner fighting alongside you. You are one of my favourite people in the world, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life. I love you, you adorable little firecracker.”

ALSO READ: ‘Oh no, not on that beautiful face’: RHODurban fans shocked by Jojo’s face tattoo

Social Media Reactions

As fans eagerly await the upcoming episodes of RHODurban, Jojo and Maria’s reconciliation offers a glimpse of the evolving dynamics among the cast members.

Nonku and Slee’s friendship was another one that was ruined in the last season but they seem to be cordial with each other this season.

NOW READ: ‘What in the small street mannequin outfit is this?’ Slee’s RHOD wardrobe dragged

Read more on these topics

friendship Real housewives of durban reality TV

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Chaos at Roodepoort public meeting as member allegedly pulls gun on chairperson
Local News Mpumalanga farmers charged with murder, violating a corpse denied bail
Local News Amabutho demand explanation from Zulu king for prime minister appointment
Politics ‘ANC forced to bend knee before DA,’ says Schreiber as party hands over cadre deployment records
Politics ‘Come 24 May, or somewhere around there’ – IFP warns ANC against holding elections on Friday

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe