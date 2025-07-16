‘I feel so blessed’: Inside Demi Lee Moore’s baby shower

Demi and her husband Barthlo Visagie, are expecting their first child.

Singer and songwriter Demi Lee Moore celebrated her forthcoming baby with a luxurious shower this past weekend.

The soft blue and white-hued event was held at the De Harte venue in Onderstepoort, Pretoria.

The baby shower follows Demi’s announcement in April that she and her husband, Barthlo Visagie, are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

Taking to Instagram, Demi expressed her gratitude to those close to her for making the day so special.

“I just realised once again how important it is to surround yourself with the right people. Thank you for a very special day. Thank you for your love, care and prayers for me and Bart, as well as our dearest miracle that is on the way. I feel so blessed to be able to call you my heart people,” she wrote.

More than a decade of bliss

Demi and Barthlo’s love story began in 2014 when they met at a music store where Barthlo worked.

“I went to buy my first guitar. He walked up, and I saw his red All Stars first. I happened to be wearing my pink All Stars, and that was the first thing we noticed about each other,” Demi previously shared.

The couple got engaged in December 2020. Sharing the news on Instagram, Demi said it was the best day of her life.

“You have conquered my whole heart, with your generous nature, your gentle humanity and your abundance of love for me. I love you, my angel,” she added.

