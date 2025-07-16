Londie London sues Minnie Ntuli over reunion showdown, demands public apology video

Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star and entrepreneur Londie London is suing KwaZulu-Natal radio host Gagasi FM’s Minnie Ntuli after a fiery on-camera altercation during the Real Housewives of Durban reunion.

In a legal letter posted on the singer’s Instagram post, Londie’s lawyers allege she was poked in the face. She was also verbally attacked by Ntuli.

Now, the singer is demanding a recorded apology by the close of business on Wednesday, 16 July.

Meanwhile, fans remain unimpressed by both Ntuli’s actions and the station’s attempts at damage control.

Legal action

Durban-born reality TV star and singer Londie London has fired off legal action against Gagasi FM presenter Minnie Ntuli. This comes after what her legal team describes as a humiliating and unprovoked confrontation during the filming of the Showmax Real Housewives of Durban reunion episode, which aired on Friday.

According to a strongly worded letter sent by Lamula KB Attorneys, Londie, whose real name is Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, claims that Ntuli not only verbally disrespected her on camera but also physically poked her in the face. This reportedly occurred during the heated exchange recorded and aired on 11 July 2025.

The moment, witnessed by the cast and crew, has sent shockwaves through the show’s devoted fan base. It has also impacted the South African entertainment industry.

The legal notice accuses Ntuli of launching an intentional character attack masked as TV hosting. It states that her commentary has been “consistently defamatory” towards Londie throughout the reunion build-up.

Despite public backlash, Ntuli posted a statement online to address the incident, but it failed to have an impact. Some RHOD viewers called the apology “vague”, “defensive”, and lacking “real accountability”. Some fans even labelled it “performative damage control”.

Making matters worse, Gagasi FM issued a statement the next day that emphasised “a focus on promoting reconciliation”. However, it notably stopped short of addressing the physical aspect of the incident.

The station praised its presenter’s professionalism and avoided placing any blame. Many online users saw this as an attempt to protect its brand rather than hold anyone accountable.

Londie’s legal team has dismissed both responses as inadequate and hollow. In their letter, they demand a formal, recorded apology video from Minnie Ntuli by 5pm on Wednesday.

Failing that, Londie plans to pursue further legal action for defamation, emotional distress, and assault.

“Corporate PR can’t fix this,” a netizen said in reaction. “What happened on camera wasn’t just embarrassing, it was a line crossed.”

While fellow cast member Jojo Robinson wrote on Londie’s Instagram post, “Love that you give her the opportunity to make it right. And if she chooses not to, take it further.”

Londie’s lawyers have also advised Gagasi FM that all future correspondence must go through them. They emphasised that they are prepared to pursue full legal remedies on behalf of their client.

With RHOD fans still reeling and Minnie remaining tight-lipped following her lukewarm statement, all eyes are now on whether a public apology video will surface. Otherwise, this may escalate into a courtroom drama.