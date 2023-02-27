‘Is that Petal?’ – Ask fans after new photo of LaConco and Zuma

Kaunda Selisho

After what she had to say about her relationship to former president Jacob Zuma, during her time on The Real Housewives of Durban, many assumed that Nonkanyiso Conco (LaConco) and her ex-husband were no longer on speaking terms.

However, the former reality star turned TV presenter reminded everyone what they say about assumptions when she posed for a picture next to Zuma at a recent event.

According to another Twitter user, the picture and video were taken at the KZN State of the Province Address. The Twitter user further explained that Zuma arrived on his own and LaConco was already there. She then went to greet him and their conversation became a spectacle because of their history.

The person who originally posted the photo, @sphescooby, said the photo was taken over the weekend.

Another Twitter user replied with a video of the pair walking off the stage and having a chat before LaConco stops to help her ex down the stairs.

‘Is that Petal?’

During the second season of The Real Housewives of Durban, LaConco (Nonkanyiso Conco) was also briefly raked over coals by RHODurban’s resident villain, Annie Mthembu.

Annie revealed some sensitive information brought to her by fellow castmate, Jojo Robinson, and a teary-eyed Jojo confronted Annie about breaking her trust in front of the other cast members, much to Annie’s annoyance.

In that same episode, the ladies congregated without LaConco and Mabusi Seme, at Londie London’s behest to discuss “indaba ka Petal” the issue of LaConco’s potential lover, identified only as “Petal” after he sent her a bouquet of flowers while she was attending a party at Jojo’s house along with a note reading “Petals for my petal”.

In the previous episode, Jojo confided in Annie that Petal may not be as wealthy as LaConco had made him out to be as he was looking for people to share accommodations with (presumably as a cost-cutting measure).

Nothing left in the streets to offer. Amanzi aphinde ame 🤞— Long Live SupaMEGA (@GrootmanTebza) February 26, 2023

Jojo also told Annie that she knew who Petal’s employer was and that he may not be the “boss” LaConco made him out to be. The ladies complained about how closed off and secretive LaConco was about her life and insinuated that this was because she was a liar.

This series of events caused LaConco to leave the show despite being a fan favourite.

Londie and Nonku went to her house— Mary Rose🇱🇸 (@MaryRoze_) February 26, 2023

Was Zuma Petal all along?

Because Petal’s identity was never made known to the audience, many used the Zuma-LaConco photo-op to joke about how he might be Petal the Real Housewives cast were talking about.

Zuma and LaConco made their engagement public in 2018, after he reportedly paid lobola for her. The pair also share a son.

Ehe ke Petal my Petal😉— E N C H A N T E D♑🌹🇧🇼 (@_Tinzell) February 26, 2023

