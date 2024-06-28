‘It has challenged me to do better’ – Nozibele Mayaba on hosting ‘Don’t Hold Back’

Mayaba hosts a show, Don’t Hold Back: Say it Loud, which tackles various sensitive topics, including finances, mental health, and toxic relationships.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mayaba discussed the emotional challenges of handling such intense topics, her growth as a presenter and activist, and the most rewarding aspects of her job.

Among the show’s episodes, she said she found the one on black tax particularly difficult.

She explained: “This is because it is something I’m still struggling with, and I’ve been open about it. This is where my presenting skills were also tested.

“I had to remove myself from the story, to allow another person to tell theirs, about a subject I’m also struggling with. It was tough. Interestingly, this was also our most popular episode of Don’t Hold Back.”

Mayaba admits that discussing such intense and personal topics can be emotionally taxing.

She said that some stories have required her to debrief in her safe space, acknowledging how they made her feel.

“For example, I interviewed a good friend of mine, Saidy Brown. Like me, she’s living positively with HIV. It was during that interview that I realised that there may be parts of my story I haven’t healed from,” she shared.

Mayaba on growth as a presenter and activist

Mayaba said hosting Don’t Hold Back has been a significant growth experience for her.

“More than anything else, it has challenged me to be better and do better. How good of an interview we will have largely depends on me. So, with every topic or person, I do a lot of research to prepare myself well.

“I believe I have also mastered the art of making my guests feel welcome and comfortable. This allows an easy flow of conversation. It was lovely when, in our final episode of Season 2, our guest, Shudufhadzo Musida, referenced that.”

In the episode, the former Miss SA praised Mayaba’s interview style and thanked her for the “safe space” she created for the conversation.

Musida added: “A lot of people have interviews or ask questions for the sake of getting answers and for the sake of just getting a scoop, but it’s really nice to have a conversation where you just find yourself opening up regardless of what was asked.”

Mayaba said the most rewarding aspect of her journey from her HIV diagnosis to becoming a well-known activist and presenter is the impact she has on others.

“At first, I downplayed it. But then people started sharing their stories with me, telling me how my story inspired them to seek treatment, get tested, or not fear starting a family.”

She said she is also grateful for the response from the Don’t Hold Back audience, adding: “The show has transcended South African borders, with listeners from around the world tuning in.

“Our stories are being heard globally, from Angola and Argentina to Uganda and Vietnam. Don’t Hold Back helps to foster a sense of community, reminding our listeners that their experiences matter and that they are not alone.”