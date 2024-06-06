Thieves prey on tornado-hit homes in KZN

There are some people still living in the tornado-hit homes.

In the aftermath of a devastating tornado that struck Tongaat, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Monday, residents of Sandfields and Fairbreeze are facing a new challenge of theft.

Properties damaged by the tornado are being targeted by thieves who are taking advantage of the chaos and darkness caused by power outages.

According to residents, drug addicts are entering homes and stealing valuable items, leaving families vulnerable and struggling to recover from the disaster.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said an elderly woman, who is trying to restore her home in Sandfields, reported that her grandsons are sleeping outside at night to protect the few items they salvaged from their extensively damaged home.

The areas affected by the tornado are experiencing power outages.

“Thieves are utilising the darkness at night to gain entry to homes and strip them off their valuables,” Balram added.

Vacant homes, abandoned by families who were forced to relocate, are also being targeted.

A video taken in Sandfields shows the area where thieves conduct their business at night, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Rusa has introduced security measures to protect their properties and prevent further theft.

“High visibility patrols and operations are being conducted to arrest & detain those responsible,” said Balram.

Moreover, Balram confirmed that there are some people left stranded and living in the damaged homes.

KZN tornado claims lives

The Tongaat tornado storm claimed three lives, including a 16 month old baby, in its wake earlier this week,

while the 16 month old died, her twin sister got seriously injured after a wall collapsed at their home during heavy storms in the area.

The children along with their mother were found crushed under a lounge wall which collapsed on them.

The mother was moderately injured and was rushed to the hospital along with the severely injured twin.

On Tuesday, Rusa reported that a body of a man killed in a structural collapse was recovered in Magwaveni, KZN.

“Rusa received information that a man who was unaccounted for after a tornado wreaked havoc in Tongaat was buried in the debris of his home.

Reaction officers proceeded to the location and were informed that the deceased’s body was recovered by Police,” said Balram.