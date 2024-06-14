N3 chemical spill: Three hospitalised, highway closed [VIDEO]

Motorists have been urged to avoid the N3 near Spaghetti Junction.

The N3 highway near Spaghetti Junction has been closed to traffic. Picture: X/ @i_trafficKZN

Three construction workers have had to be taken to the hospital after a chemical spill caused chaos on the N3 highway near Spaghetti Junction on Friday morning, 14 June.

The spillage occurred when two large containers toppled on a flatbed truck.

Though the hydrochloric acid spill happened on the Durban side near Spaghetti Junction, a chemical haze formed and spread across both sides of the route.

According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, the three construction workers and two police officers were trying to stop traffic.

The officers were treated on the scene for breathing difficulty and abdominal pain.

Picture: Supplied/ ALS Paramedics

N3 chemical spill: Motorists urged to avoid highway

Due to the road closure, traffic is being diverted.

Jamieson said the highway will remain closed for a few hours until the chemical spillage is neutralised and the truck has been removed.

“I would advise motorists to avoid this area at all costs.”

Durban – N3 East (Update): Chemical Spillage – reporting live !! pic.twitter.com/9jaALpyhki — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 14, 2024

Road Closed, N3 at Bi directional EB Cloete I/C, due HAZMAT incident, Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/ISxkNnjqfS — i-traffic KZN (@i_trafficKZN) June 14, 2024

Dangers of hydrochloric acid inhalation

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality also urged motorists to avoid the area following the spillage.

“All emergency services are currently at the scene. Inhalation of the hydrochloric acid may cause eye, nose, and respiratory tract irritation and inflammation in humans.

“Members of the public who may be around the vicinity, are advised to wear masks or cover their nose with a damp cloth to avoid inhaling the poisonous gas,” said the Municipality.

“So far, they are doing a good job cleaning up by the looks of it, but if it carries on for the rest of the day, it could have some impact on our health,” a resident who lives 500 metres away from the spill, told East Coast Radio.