Sphelele Khune congratulates ‘hubby bear’ Itumeleng on his graduation

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Soccer player Itumeleng Khune graduated this week, with a big support system by his side including his wife Sphelele Khune.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper and captain shared pictures of his graduation from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) at the University of Pretoria.

In attendance were his wife Sphelele Khune, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza, and his other Kaiser Chiefs teammates who also graduated.

Sphelele congratulates Khune

The players reportedly graduated from the Player Transition Programme at GIBS.

The league with its sponsors MultiChoice have a partnership to assist players to have better post-football careers after retirement by introducing certain personnel to the PTP.

The success rate of footballers after retirement is low. SA Football Legends website says about 75% of players are either bankrupt, divorced or alcohol or drug dependent within five years after ending their football careers.

The PSL wants to help change this worrying statistic. Khune said: “This is a reminder to stop and just enjoy the moment.”

Sphelele was a very proud partner, she wrote: “Congratulations my hubby bear. You already know that the little bears and I are very proud of you and we are wishing you many more.”

It was a glorious day, the businesswoman went on to say, and she shared a video of her walking with Khune and entering the university building.

The couple’s relationship came in the spotlight in 2019, after Khune’s spilt with fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane.

A year later the sport star had a surprise wedding to Sphelele and soon after they welcomed their first child Amogelang Zenande Khune in February 2020 and Ziyanda born in June 2021.

There is a ten-year age gap between Khune and his wife.

The soccer player often posts loved-up pictures of him and his wife working out together.

Sphelele is also the founder of Eminence Florist. Their flowers and roses are available at garages in Johannesburg.