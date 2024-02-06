Jackie Phamotse case postponed again as court waits for social worker’s report

The case dates back to 2018 when the author tweeted about sexual activity involving Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.

The case involving author Jackie Phamotse has been delayed yet again. Picture: Instagram

Nearly six months after Jackie Phamotse was found guilty for defamation, crimen injuria and contempt of court, the author is yet to be sentenced following another postponement.

Phamotse appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where her legal team asked for another delay.

Phamotse’s lawyer Mpho Mathonsi argued in favour of a postponement citing a report by a social worker that needs to be concluded before sentencing can take place.

In 2018 Phamotse tweeted about an alleged sex tape that social media users concluded involved power couple Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo. The couple took legal action against the author.

Sentencing was expected to be handed down on 24 October 2023, but it was then postponed to 14 November. On that date, a decision was made to sentence Phamotse in 2024.

Former Miss SA Kumalo spoke of relief last year when the judgment was given.

“This is for my children, who had to live in shame for the last five years, for my parents’ legacy who raised us well and today I want to thank everybody… I mean this is my guy,” said Kumalo outside of court in September last year.

The Citizen sent a request to Phamotse for comment and the story will be updated if the comment comes through.

The case is expected to return to court on 27 February and 5 March.

Unfair treatment

Representing the state, senior prosecutor Yusuf Baba on Tuesday said Kumalo, who had travelled from the UK for the case, was being treated unfairly.

But Mathonsi expressed concerns about the state’s sense of urgency and argued in favour of waiting and following the law rather than moving moving with haste.

“Your worship, there will be no prejudice if this matter is postponed. We must not rush; the case will be finalised in a fair manner,” said Mathonsi.

While making an argument in July, Baba said the constitutional rights to dignity and privacy of the former Miss SA were infringed when Phamotse sent out the tweet.

“It’s been horrendous, it’s been horrific, it’s been hurtful it’s been so breaking, it’s been unkind. That somebody will just wake up and attack people she does not even know.”

