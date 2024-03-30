‘Words cannot begin to describe my sincerest gratitude,’ Basetsana Kumalo as she celebrates 50

Basetsana Kumalo is celebrating her 50th birthday throughout the Easter Weekend. Picture:basetsanakumalo/Instagram

After turning 50 on Good Friday, Basetsana Kumalo has thanked the many well-wishers for the flood of heartfelt messages as she turned half a century.

“Words cannot begin to describe my sincerest gratitude and appreciation for all the love you have showered me with in celebration of my jubilee year,” said Kumalo captioning a photo on Instagram.

Kumalo is in the middle of her three day Golden Jubilee celebration which started on her birthday.

The former Miss SA was showered with well-wishes from a number of women in the industry.

The well wishes

“Welcome to the 5th floor my friend amd sister love. You have touched so many in this life journey. Mine in the biggest way. May God continue to bless you,” wrote actress Sophie Ndaba.

“Also you have shown us the power of a circle of women, friends who aren’t perfect and will go through ups and down but will show up for each other. Watching you friend is my favourite thing. Thank you lady and happy birthday,” was broadcaster Anele Mdoda message to Kumalo.

TV personality K Naomi also thanked the seasoned media personality for being a good example.

“You are a true testament of God’s Grace and we are so blessed to see his light shine through you. Thank you for being such an inspiration to many for so many reasons,” said Naomi.

Former SABC 1 continuity presenter Zandi Nhlapho described Kumalo as an amazing woman.

“The warmth of your heart is the most precious thing about you. You’re such a blessing to many of us and an amazing woman all round. God took his time when he made you,” averred Nhlapho.

Reflecting

Days leading up to her birthday, Kumalo saw the conclusion on a six-year-long legal battle against author Jackie Phamotse.

Phamotse was sentenced to two years of correctional supervision (house arrest), and she has been ordered to perform community service by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, for defaming Kumalo and her husband Romeo, in a tweet.

The sentencing was timely, as she had all the reason to celebrate with friends and family. Earlier this month when giving her victim impact statement, Kumalo described the impact the case had on her and her family.

“We had to move from our home in Kyalami Gauteng to Cape Town because we could just not stand to see the pain that our children hand been going through,” she said.

We are an hour away to kickstart the first leg of the three day @basetsanakumalo Golden Jubilee celebration.



Tonight’s dress code : The Colour Purple #basetsana50 pic.twitter.com/V2qyejMw9o — @luphumlongcayisa (@lupingcayisa) March 29, 2024

“50 years ago, it was God ordained and anointed that I turn fifty on Good Friday,” said Kumalo reflecting on her life.

“I was born into the Makgalemele family to my dearly departed parents Ntate Phillip and Nomazizi Makgalemele,” she said.

Kumalo said she was raised in a loving home where Christian values were instilled in her and her siblings from a young age.

“My father was a bus driver and my mother was a teacher, out of their 8-5 jobs, they were entrepreneurs, formidable and ahead of their time,” said the media mogul.

“The fundamental lessons I have learned from my parents have stood me in good stead throughout my life. I am the woman that I am today because of their tutelage and teachings,” said Kumalo.

