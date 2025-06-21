Tributes pour in for sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi

The passing of football, boxing and horse racing pundit Phumlani Msibi was announced on Friday night

Beloved sports broadcaster Phumlani Msibi has passed away at the age of 57.

Tributes poured in from across the sporting industry and beyond following the announcement of the sad news on Friday night.

From sports personalities to politicians, the dedications to Msibi illustrated the man’s special place in the hearts of South Africans.

Tributes to Msibi

Msibi began his career at the South African Broadcasting Corporation before moving over to Multichoice’s Supersport.

Supersport CEO Rendani Ramovha acknowledged Msibi’s sterling reputation and professionalism in a tribute late on Friday night.

“Msibi’s loss will be felt not just by the broadcaster and the football fraternity, but by the whole sporting community at large. We are gravely saddened by his passing,” stated Ramovha.

A feature of local and continental football coverage, as well as one of the premier voices of South African boxing, Msibi was also an avid horse racing pundit.

‘Thoughts please’

Fellow broadcaster Thomas Kwenaite shared a touching message on social media for his departed colleague.

“This is farewell but a heartfelt goodbye to a wonderful soul and former colleague Phumlani Msibi who sadly left these shores on Friday evening following a short illness. Go prepare a studio for when we arrive, then ask us…’Your Thoughts please?’ Hamba kahle Msibi, rest easy,” posted Kwenaite.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton Mackenzie added his voice to the social media tributes.

“My deepest and most sincerest condolences to the Msibi family. Mooi loop Grootman,” stated the minister.

The EFF also shared a short message to acknowledge the broadcaster’s lasting contribution.

“The EFF sends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of legendary sports anchor Phumulani Msibi following his passing. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” the part stated.

Professional footballer Michael Morton expressed the sentiments that all those who sat across from Msibi can attest to.

“Rest in peace Mr Msibi. Fortunate to have crossed your path and to have had the privilege of meeting you and being interviewed by you. Top top man…you will be sorely missed,” Morton posted on X.

