Prince Harry meets King Charles for the first time since coronation, after cancer diagnosis

Despite being in his homeland, Prince Harry will not meet his brother Prince William during his time in the UK.

Prince Harry has returned home after his father’s cancer diagnosis. Photo by Zak Hussein/Corbis via Getty Images

Prince Harry has met with his father King Charles III since the latter’s cancer diagnosis. This was the first face to face meeting since King Charles’ coronation last May.

On Monday Buckingham Palace said King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer and has begun treatment.

As any child would, Prince Harry flew to the UK from California in the US, after the news of his father’s diagnosis. It hasn’t been disclosed what type of cancer Charles is being treated for.

Harry met with his father before King Charles reportedly travelled from Buckingham Palace to Sandringham, the Royal Estate in Norfolk. This was the first in-person meeting of the two since King Charles’ coronation in May last year.

“Like everyone else, you’re shocked and sad and just all our thoughts are with him and his family, thankfully, this has been caught early,” said UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Sibling rivalry

While in his homeland, Prince Harry is not expected to meet with his older brother Prince William. There has been tension between the siblings since Harry published his controversial book, Spare.

The Prince of Wales’ focus is primarily on looking after his wife Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery and is taking extended leave from public duties until after Easter, sources have told The Mirror.

Last year, during his promotional drive for the tell-all memoir, Harry said that he wants his family to sit down with him and have a “proper conversation” about the ongoing feud between Harry and his wife Meghan and the rest of the royals.

This isn’t the first time Harry visits the UK and snubs his family during his stay. In 2023 he visited the UK, this as the Royal Family commemorated Queen Elizabeth’s one year anniversary of death but snubbed his family during his time in his motherland.

Off-duty

Charles’ diagnosis means he will be relieved of his duties while getting treatment, with other members of the royal family expected to take over some of his roles.

On Tuesday Charles’ sister, Princess Anne carried out an investiture at Windsor Castle, something the King would ordinarily do. Anne then had to travel to Nottingham for other scheduled appointments.

Together with the Queen, Prince William, Charles’ younger brother Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh, Anne will share the King’s responsibilities.

