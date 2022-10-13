Lethabo Malatsi

South African singer Kelly Khumalo and her sister Zandie Khumalo Gumede celebrated their mother’s birthday in an extravagant pyjama-themed surprise party.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, Kelly Khumalo and her sister shared a glimpse of their mother’s surprise party.

In the series of posts, attendees were seen wearing satin pink and white pyjama’s to fit the plush intimate gathering and were photographed in front of a white balloon backdrop, with Kelly and Zandie penning heartfelt messages to their mother.

Picture: Instagram

Heartfelt messages

“Who taught the sun where to stand in the morning and who taught the ocean u can only come this far and who showed the moon where to hide till evening, whose words alone can catch a falling star, well I know my redeemer,” Zandie captioned her post.

“The Queen was happy and that’s enough for me,” Kelly wrote.

Meanwhile, Zandie was featured on Kelly’s Showmax reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo where the pair reconciled with the help of Kelly’s therapist.

This after their feud made headlines a few years ago after Zandie took to social media to announce that she’s “divorcing” Kelly, according to Showmax.

“If I was divorcing my husband maybe it would have been a little bit easier and lighter but I am separating from a person I have known for all my life and have shared laughs, pain, excitement and disappointment with all my life, my sister,” Zandie wrote in a post, which was later deleted.

Subsequently, the two sisters were seen at the christening event for Zandie’s son, after Zandie shared images of herself, her son Zenala and the reality star on her Instagram account.

*Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho

