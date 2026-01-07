Celebs And Viral

‘I am not a sangoma’: Kelly Khumalo sets the record straight [VIDEO]

7 January 2026

The singer previously announced that she is a certified inyanga.

Kelly Khumalo

Songstress Kelly Khumalo. Picture: Instagram/@kellykhumaloza

Multi-award-winning singer Kelly Khumalo recently addressed rumours that she is a sangoma.

A sangoma is a traditional healer believed to have a connection with ancestral spirits. They are believed to guide people, perform rituals, and heal both physical and spiritual problems.

The rumours started in 2018 when Khumalo shared an image of herself in Limpopo wearing regalia associated with traditional healers.

She captioned the photo: “Use the Power you have been given, Phakama Nkosazane, Phakama Ndlondlo, Konke kungaPhansi Kwezinyawo zakho #WhenYouMeetYourself #Makhosi?” This translates to: “Rise princess, rise great one, the world is waiting at your feet.”

Kelly Khumalo: ‘I am not a sangoma’

In a video posted on Instagram, Khumalo spoke about her spiritual journey, emphasising that she is not a sangoma.

“Nobody bothers to research and find out that there are just so many sides to spirituality, except being a sangoma,” she said in translation.

Khumalo added that her attempts to become a sangoma were unsuccessful.

“I have gone through that journey, people making me drink blood, and I drank it and got sick for a long time. It felt like something was stuck in my chest, and it took years for me to get rid of that thing until I aligned properly,” she said.

She added: For years, I struggled with my calling, and they tried to help me become a sangoma, but it never worked… I even got depressed, crying every day.”

A certified inyanga

In November 2024, Khumalo announced that she is a certified inyanga, a traditional healer specialising in herbalism.

Daily Sun reported at the time that in an interview with Ukhozi FM, she said the journey took 15 years.

“After 15 years of searching and trying to figure out who I am, today I’m finally graduating and am a certified inyanga.

“I was trained in many places, including in water, nature, by prayer and through my roots, because it’s important to know where I come from to know where I’m going,” she said.

