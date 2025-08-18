Celebs And Viral

Kelvin Momo apologises after missing another gig

18 August 2025

In May, Kelvin Momo missed three gigs in one weekend.

Kevin Momo

Ampiano artist Kelvin Momo. Picture: Kelvin Momo/Facebook

Kelvin Momo has issued an apology after failing to show up for a gig this past weekend.

In May, Momo missed three performances in one weekend. His team released a statement at the time citing health complications.

The Amapiano star, whose real name is Thato Ledwaba, was scheduled to perform at Sun City Resort’s Outside Event on Saturday, 16 August.

The resort released a statement on the day informing guests that Momo would no longer perform.

“He has not arrived for the show despite being contracted, booked, and paid for. Neither Momo nor his manager has responded to any of Sun City’s requests for an update.

“We, along with our partners, have exhausted every avenue possible to ensure that he performs,” the statement added.

Kelvin Momo: ‘I take full responsibility’

In a statement on Sunday, Momo said his no-show was due to unforeseen circumstances and miscommunication.

“This was never my intention, and I take full responsibility for not being present as expected.

“There were unforeseen circumstances and miscommunication that led to my absence, and I acknowledge that I should have responded more promptly and transparently to all parties involved,” the statement read.

The Bo Gogo hitmaker apologised to the resort and fans for his “absence and the disappointment caused.”

“I understand the immense anticipation and excitement that surrounded my scheduled performance, and I deeply regret any inconvenience, frustration, or confusion caused by this situation.”

