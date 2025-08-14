Entertainment

Brenda Mtambo postpones eMalahleni show due to poor ticket sales

By Lineo Lesemane

14 August 2025

The show was scheduled for 22 August .

Brenda Mtambo singing on stage

Singer Brenda Mtambo. Pictures: Instagram/@brendamtambo

Gospel singer Brenda Mtambo has postponed her upcoming eMalahleni show, citing low ticket sales.

The show was scheduled for 22 August at the Banquet Hall in Witbank, Mpumalanga, with tickets priced at R450 each.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the postponement of my upcoming show in Witbank, scheduled for 22 August.

“This decision was not made lightly. Unfortunately, ticket sales have not reached the level needed to deliver the full experience I had envisioned for you,” she said.

Tickets and refunds

Mtambo announced that all purchased tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled date, which will be announced soon.

The I Love You hitmaker said details would also be shared for those who want a refund.

“I believe you deserve nothing less than my very best, and I want to ensure that when we meet, it’s a night to remember. Thank you for your understanding, love and continued support. We will dance, sing and share in beautiful moments together soon,” she said.

In recent weeks, Mtambo has performed to packed audiences in Johannesburg at The Lyric Theatre and the Soweto Theatre.

She also recently released a new single titled Ntshware.

