Khanyi Mbau drags ‘Young, Famous & African’ editors following social media backlash

By Lineo Lesemane

Young Famous & African star Khanyi Mbau said it was hard for her to watch the second season of the show. She also revealed that she was diagnosed with “burnout M.E.” during the filming of the show in February last year.

Netflix’s popular reality TV show returned last week for another season featuring new cast members Bonang Matheba, Fantana, and Luis Tshita Munana.

“I finally saw @youngfamousandafrican, contrary to popular belief, we do not see the show till it is released to the public, so we are essentially just as surprised as the public,” Khanyi shared on Instagram over the weekend.

Khanyi Mbau says ‘The editors are messy‘

In her Instagram rant, Khanyi accused the show’s editor of purposefully making her a villain to fit a certain narrative.

“It was very hard, painful watch for me. It triggered me so much… I was watching the show with one eye open. It was painful, I saw the bad state I was in, and I struggled with my speech most of the time and zoned out 90% of the time. The show is so dramatic OMG! How did I live through this?

“The editors are messy and very spicy…, reality tv neh. Sadly the editor made me the villain AGAIN! 👀editing out pivotal moments that give clarity, and deleting real scenes that shared the visuals of my real world, eg, our children. The cuts and pastes of the scenes and the order is completely wrong and made to fit a certain narrative.

Khanyi said she let things slide last season and treated it as “show business,” but that only made things worse for her. Wrapping up her lengthy post, the actress thanked her fans for their love and support.

Social media reactions

Not only was Khanyi accused of intimidating Bonang, but she was also accused of being cold towards her and ganging up with other cast members against her.

In an interview, Khanyi denied ganging up against Bonang. She said she knew things would be hard for her on the show.

“Ganging up? Nobody spoke to her. Maybe the silence was too loud. The premise of the show is, it is a show about friends. So I knew it would be difficult for her because no one stands out here. It is a group effort that allows everyone to shine,” Khanyi said.

#YoungFamousAndAfrican Look at how Khanyi behaves whenever Bonang is around 🌚 that statement she released on IG is her doing damage control. pic.twitter.com/XNcVMy8hnx— Bonginkosi_M (@Bonginkocy_m) May 20, 2023

“I never understood her”



Khanyi o weird mahn. Nxai! pic.twitter.com/ZMeFvNA2w4— Abuti Dollface (@motlatsi_n) May 19, 2023

This is what Khanyi had to say regarding Bonang joining #YoungFamousAfrican cast. pic.twitter.com/XnyvsvHlKJ— Michael🌐 (@michaelmatebe_) May 20, 2023

