Kris Jenner’s fake ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ home on sale for over R166 million – reports

The house was used as a stand-in for security reasons.

One of the famous houses on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (KUWTK) is reportedly back on sale for more than R166 million ($8,888,888).

According to TMZ, the Studio City home in California was first sold in 2018 for $5.25 million after 10 years on the market.

The house was reportedly first listed in 2007 for $12 million and went through a series of price drops until it was sold for $5.25 million about five years ago.

The luxurious house is said to have a four-car garage, seven bedrooms, nine baths, and a fountain.

ALSO READ: Homeowners are in tight corner amid 80% surge in forced property sales

Why the Kardashians use stand-in homes for their reality TV show

While some of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans may believe that the top-notch homes they see on the show belong to the Kardashians/Jenner family, they actually don’t.

Kim Kardashian previously explained why they use exterior shots of stand-in homes instead of their actual homes on the show.

She said it is for security purposes as they had to deal with uninvited guests when they previously used their real home.

“I would get people showing up at all hours ringing my gate and had to call the police on several occasions. People hoping the gate and scaring me. It was so unsafe.

“The Hollywood Star Tours would stop by too, because they recognised my home from our show. After that, we realised how unsafe it is to show the exterior of our homes. So now we use different homes for the outside for security purposes,” she said as quoted by People.

The Studio City home has reportedly been used on other shows such as American Horror Story, Chelsea Lately, and True Blood.

NOW READ: WATCH: Gotcha…Snoop Dogg not quitting weed, it was just marketing of a smokeless fire pit