Kim Kardashian candidly discusses the difficulties she faces as a mother

TV personality Kim Kardashian candidly discussed the trials of being a mother in an upcoming episode of Jay Shetty’s podcast On Purpose. The podcast is set to air on Monday.

On the podcast, Shetty and Kardashian spoke about the celeb’s personal experiences, including the ups and downs of life and being a parent.

In the video, she opened up about the difficulties she encounters as a mother.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce

Kardashian was previously married to rapper Kanye West, and after six years of marriage, she filed for divorce in February 2021. The couple’s divorce was finalised in November 2022.

On the season finale of KUWTK, Kardashian disclosed to her mother Kris Jenner that she filed for divorce because she felt unfulfilled in their marriage.

“After turning 40 this year, I realised, ‘no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state.’ To me, I thought, ‘Oh my god, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me and that’s not what I want,” said the star..

During the interview, Kim emphasised her preference for a partner with whom she can find common ground and shared interests.

“I want someone that has the same shows in common; I want someone that wants to work out with me. It’s like the little things is what I don’t have,” said Kim.

Journey of motherhood

As a single parent, Kim acknowledges that balancing motherhood with her career presents significant challenges.

During her discussion with Shetty on the podcast, Kim opened up about her experiences with her children.

“Parenting is the thing that taught me most about myself. It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep like, what just happened with all the moods and personalities?” the socialite asked.

“There is nothing that can prepare you. I don’t care how long you wait, but you are never prepared. You will figure it out and it will make you so proud of yourself,” she added.

Kim also discussed the lack of control we have over life.

“Life is always going to be stressful and you cannot control half of it, but if you can control what you put out, then you know you are on the right path,” she said.

“Once you realise that this life is not about you and it’s about helping as many people as you can, all these doors open up for you and your mind just opens up.”

