Kim Kardashian ventures into True Crime podcasting

As she continues to fight for those who were wrongfully incarcerated, Kim Kardashian ventures into the True Crime industry after it was announced she will narrate a story of a man convicted of triple homicide, alongside veteran true crime producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.

The brand new Spotify Original podcast, The System: The Case of Kevin Keith dives into the story of a man convicted of triple homicide who, for nearly three decades, has been working alongside his family to prove he was wrongly accused.

Kevin Keith was arrested in February 1994, and charged with a triple homicide in Bucyrus, Ohio. However, there was no physical evidence exclusively tying him to the crime.

Kevin’s brother, Charles, has always been convinced of his innocence, has worked relentlessly to clear Kevin’s name.

“Over the course of eight episodes, Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi will work with investigators, experts, and more to discuss the complexities of Keith’s case, expose cracks within the story and highlight ways in which our legal system is broken,” the streaming company said.

Kardashian, in the first episode, hopes to shed light on all the things that occur behind the scenes in a criminal case.

In the second episode, Kardashian, Lori and the team go through the police records and witness accounts to piece together Kevin’s alibi, to gather evidence to prove his innocence.

Wrongly-convicted prisoners

In the last few seasons of Keeping up with the Kardashians, the Skims founder, Kardashian, has been open about the course she had embarked on, in pursuit of being a lawyer, with some episode revealing the lengths she takes in attempting to find justice for the wrongly-convicted prisoners facing death row.

In 2019, Jeffrey Stringer from Miami was released from prison after spending over two decades locked up because of a low-level drug charge and the media personality helped fund his case and got him out of his life sentence.

Lethabo Malatsi

