Kurt Darren hits two birds with one stone while on holiday in Mauritius

Kurt Darren's family holidayed at the luxurious Club Med La Plantation d’Albion in Mauritius.

Kurt Darren with his wife Dunay and their kids in Mauritius. Picture: kurtdarren/Instagram

Pop artist Kurt Darren booked a trip to Mauritius that would please both his kids and his wife.

While this was a family holiday, its timing was perfect because Darren used the holiday to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary to his wife, model Dunay Nortjé.

“After all these years I am still as crazy about my angel Dunay as the first day I met her, true love forever,” Darren wrote a message on social media.

Lovebirds

Darren and Dunay met on the set of Darren’s Staan Op music video in 2004 and they tied the knot seven years later. They have two kids.

Dunay has previously spoken about how special the number eight is to her, in how it symbolises infinity. In 2019 when they celebrated their eighth anniversary, Dunay wrote:

“Eight is a very special number to me. We got married on the eighth and today, we’ve been married for eight years.”

“May our union and love for each other be everything this number and symbol represents, my love. May there be no end to it,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Enjoying Mauritius

The Darrens are at the luxurious Club Med La Plantation d’Albion in Mauritius. They left the country on 4 January.

Nestled on the western coast of Mauritius, Club Med La Plantation d’Albion is an exclusive retreat offering an authentic tropical experience.

Surrounded by lush vegetation and pristine inlets, this premium all-inclusive resort is a haven for families and couples alike.

With a mix of adventure and relaxation, the resort caters to every guest’s dream holiday.

The award winning singer and his wife are keen travellers.

In 2023 the Kaptein Span Die Seile singer shared several photos of their stop in Bari, Italy.

The post quickly went viral as fans commented on how beautiful the photos are, thanking Kurt for sharing these special snaps with them and commenting on how much they love his music.

A few days later the couple were in Istanbul, Turkey, aboard the MSC Splendida.

In a video clip on Instagram, Kurt explained to fans that they were doing a ‘recce’ for their cruises the following year, including the Super Sokkie, Krone, Comic Con and Kids & Teens cruises.

