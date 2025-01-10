It truly is a brother and sister thing: Khabane and Pabi Moloi on working together on a podcast [VIDEO]

The two Moloi siblings, Khabane and Pabi, say they’ve never had a fight.

Someone once said that a sibling is a friend you were born with, a confidant you can trust and a pillar of support in times of need.

The above description could be used to label siblings Khabane and Pabi Moloi who launched a podcast on Spotify in December titled A Brother and A Sister.

They could’ve launched the podcast at the beginning of January, but Pabi said they just couldn’t wait to start.

“I think we wanted to start as soon as possible,” she said.

“Also, the thing is we’re kind of going into this thing with a mindset of longevity. So we don’t necessarily need it to blow up on the first episode. We’re trying to just start and also see our chemistry on camera as well,” averred Khanbane.

Pabi believes the chosen modus operandi has been working because, during the festive season, people had some downtime to be able to consume a variety of content.

A brother and a sister thing

Despite their 17-year age gap, the two siblings say they’ve always been close.

“Luckily Pabi was born before me, so she’s the more compassionate one between the two of us; she always had that emotional intelligence to be like ‘yo, let me meet him halfway in terms of where he’s at’ in terms of my age,” said Khabane, who is a comedian.

The lanky Moloi sibling said his sister has moved from being like a “sensei, where she’s literally teaching me, and now it’s like, she’s letting me spread my wings”.

Fights among siblings are commonplace in households throughout the world, but the two Moloi siblings said they’ve never fought.

“I mean, I think we’ve had like not stand-offs, but things we both kind of disagree on,” averred Pabi.

“But never a rowdy fight. Imagine you meet a person for the first time in the hospital as they were just born, that’s the first time you ever meet them. That was me and my brother,” she said.

“I actually sometimes have more of a challenge looking at you and being like ‘yoh, you’re a grown man hey.’ But I don’t remember it ever being, like, difficult. I wanted to take you to everything, I wanted to show you the world, I wanted you to see whatever it was, whether it was a movie or a place or the beach or whatever.”

Working together

It’s one thing to launch a podcast with a sibling, but there’s a significant disparity if your sibling is one of the country’s respected broadcasters.

With this podcast, it’s as though Pabi is holding up this space for her younger brother who was nominated in the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards Newcomer of the Year category last year.

But as Khabane responds to a question, Pabi chirps in and says: “The Spotify relationship came from Khabane’s work. He was spotted, he was offered this, and he brought me along, so it’s not the other way around at all.”

“I’ve never really been the one that wanted to even necessarily get into that space. It’s a cool space to be in, but in terms of having to host a podcast with my sister, I sometimes do worry,” shared Khabane.

“In terms of her public image, because I know I’m a bit crazy sometimes when I’m on the internet, I always look for the gag, I’m just trying to be funny, and she’s more reserved. But it’s fun to actually see her in a different light as well.”

Khabane adds that Pabi is very playful, and he enjoys bringing out that side of her in the podcast.

“I think I gain so much joy from his successes and if he does really well in a comedy show, that very night he’ll send me a message. He comes and he shows me his content before he gets on stage, there’s no competition, I’m his biggest supporter and cheerleader.”

Drawing closer

The two, who live together, said the podcast hasn’t really brought them any closer than they were. “It was more of a thing where we’re putting ourselves out there.”

“For me, it was very interesting to see our work dynamic, because we haven’t had a work dynamic like this before. So it’s been interesting for me to watch how your [Khabane] mind thinks,” shared Pabi.

“…So merging those worlds and giving each other notes, I actually think it’s made us…I feel closer to you. I feel more known by you. I’m not just your big sister, I feel like it’s made us know each other a little bit better” Pabi shared.

Khabane is a Gen Z while Pabi represents the millennials, and the latter believes the podcast is for people in those generational brackets.

“I think also, it’s about the nature of the relationship that siblings have. As we go on, we’ll move into more challenging relationships that siblings have, because we’ve also seen that from our own friends’ sibling relationships or what’s portrayed in media,” said Pabi.

“And I think it’s for people who don’t take everything so seriously. I want it to feel like it’s literally a conversation between siblings,” said Khabane.

