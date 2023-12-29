Leleti Khumalo, Minnie Dlamini, and other Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Mbongeni Ngema

Tributes continue to pour in for the late icon.

Mzansi celebs like Minnie Dlamini have paid tribute to the legendary storyteller Mbongeni Ngema.

The Sarafina! creator passed away earlier this week at Adelaide and OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Mbizana, in the Eastern Cape. He was involved in a car accident in Lusisiki on his way from a funeral.

His ex-wife and Sarafina! star Leleti Khumalo released a statement on her Instagram page mourning his death.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic death of Mbongeni Ngema. He was a pioneer of protest theatre and has left a rich legacy in the theatre world.

“At this sad time, we send our profound condolences to his family, and in the tradition of our culture, we would like to give them the space to grieve. May the Lord give them strength as they come to terms with this immense loss. May his soul rest in peace,” Leleti wrote.

Minnie Dlamini – ‘You fuelled my love for drama in all its beautiful facets’

Also, taking to Instagram, TV star Minnie Dlamini spoke about Mbongeni’s influence on her career and his relationship with her father.

She said the late icon influenced her love for drama “in all its beautiful facets.”

She added: “I remember studying his work in dramatic arts at school and realising his genius was before Sarafina!!! His performance in Woza Albert is physical theatre in its absolute perfection, which he wrote too!!!

“However, all his global accolades are made sweeter by my father’s memory of the young legend. They grew up in Kwa Mashu, in Durban, the township I was born in.”

Minnie said his father used to tell her interesting stories about Mbongeni and his love for the arts.

“My dad would tell the story and just laugh. Mbongeni, as a kid, would go to town and watch a movie at the cinema. He would then come back home, gather everyone around, and start reenacting the whole movie!!! My dad says he was incredible, even at a young age!!! It is no surprise; he is the man I painfully pay tribute to today.”

Today, I spent time with the family of the late Dr Mbongeni Ngema. His passing is a significant loss to South African arts. Dr Ngema was a global icon, who used theatre to dismantle apartheid.@SportArtsCultur @kzngov @DurbanPlayhouse @SACulturalObs pic.twitter.com/cXtA3ztGOJ — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) December 29, 2023

