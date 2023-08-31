Lerato Kganyago drags influencer over infertility comments

TV and Radio personality Lerato Kganyago did not take Lulu's insults about her infertility lying down.

TV and Radio personality Lerato Kganyago has hit back at social media influencer and teacher Lulu Menziwa.

It all started when Lulu took to her Instagram stories to shade the media personality for apparently telling listeners of her radio show she would never bring her children to Lulu’s school.

“Last time I checked, sis doesn’t have one, and she is struggling to have one. Sis, bye.

“Funa isangoma sikuncede uthole abantwana before kuphela lowo mshado wakho. [Find a traditional healer to help you get children before your marriage ends.]”.

Lerato denied the accusations, saying she did not say anything about bringing her children where Lulu works.

“Someone needs to play her the audio, and maybe she must listen attentively to what I said and if any names were mentioned by myself or my colleagues and in fact what my closing remark was, and maybe she will come back and apologise.

“Oh, and there are three people on the show. Three, and she came for me! But when people have been dying to attack you, they will run with anything they hear. I didn’t know this beautiful lady until today! I wish her all the best.”

Lulu Menziwa apologises

Lulu was slammed by many, who said her comments were insensitive and unnecessary. She apologised for her post and removed it.

Gossip blog Buzzy B leaked a WhatsApp message seemingly send from Lulu to Lerato, apologising for her insensitive post.

“Everyone at work was sure that you were referring to me. Yes, you didn’t mention my name. I’m so sorry. Please forgive me,” the message reads.

Lerato Khanyago on struggling to have children

Lerato has been open about her struggle to have her own kids. According to a report by SowetanLIVE, the star detailed her struggles after her fourth miscarriage.

“I was pregnant. I’m sure you guys saw that I was really big… then I had a miscarriage. Yes, I had a miscarriage this year again [2021], it was my fourth miscarriage,” she wrote in an Instagram post that has since been removed.

Lerato was reportedly over three months pregnant when she lost her child.

“I think I was three-four months pregnant, but unfortunately, I lost my baba … life goes on. This is something that I didn’t want to discuss, but since we’re having [an] honesty night … I was looking forward to this pregnancy, I thought this time around that I had made it through because I had been trying so hard for a while,” she was quoted by the publication.

