Celebs And Viral

Home » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Like father, Like son: Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh earns law degree

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

7 July 2025

09:34 am

Dr Sizwe recently graduated from the University of South Africa.

Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh with his father, Dali Mpofu, posing for the camera

Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh with his father, Dali Mpofu, at his graduation. Picture: Instagram/@sizwempofuwalsh

Author, academic and broadcaster Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has officially added another qualification to his name.

He recently earned a law degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA), following in the footsteps of his father, Dali Mpofu, who is a prominent South African advocate and legal professional.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Dr Sizwe said completing his undergraduate law degree was one of the most demanding yet rewarding chapters of his life.

“I never planned to study law. Everyone thought I would because of my father, so I rebelled. But during the pandemic, while working on my second book, I found myself drawn into constitutional debates and discovered the quiet power of the law. I couldn’t look away anymore,” he wrote.

He added that transitioning from holding a doctorate in international relations to starting again as a law student was a humbling experience.

ALSO READ: ‘They should be embarrassed’: Mpofu slams charges as disciplinary hearing postponed

Balancing work, family and studies

Dr Sizwe currently lectures in international relations at Wits University and is the founder of the popular current affairs YouTube channel SMWX.

He said balancing a growing podcast, his academic duties, and parenthood while pursuing his law studies was one of the toughest professional challenges he has faced.

“I could never have known my son would be born during this journey, cheering me on in his small way as I moved from nappies to assignments, and back again. To share this moment with those I love has been the greatest gift,” he added.

While he is not stepping into the courtroom just yet, he said his focus remains on academia and growing his podcast.

“But maybe one day, I’ll stand before a court, adding my voice to a tradition that shaped me. This graduation felt special for all these reasons.”

NOW READ: Sun Goddess’ Vanya Mangaliso and musician Feya Faku laid to rest

Read more on these topics

Academic Qualifications Dali Mpofu

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News MK party wants Mchunu arrested amid explosive allegations
News ‘We don’t want him to be a pop star’: Allegations by KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi sparks uproar
South Africa Dirco slams old travel advisory about terrorism in South Africa
News ‘Police are the chief criminal syndicate’: Saps R120bn budget criticised by MPs
Politics Remembering Mabuza: The man who ‘dashed’ the potential Zuma dynasty

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp