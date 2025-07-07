Like father, Like son: Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh earns law degree

Dr Sizwe recently graduated from the University of South Africa.

Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh with his father, Dali Mpofu, at his graduation. Picture: Instagram/@sizwempofuwalsh

Author, academic and broadcaster Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh has officially added another qualification to his name.

He recently earned a law degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA), following in the footsteps of his father, Dali Mpofu, who is a prominent South African advocate and legal professional.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Dr Sizwe said completing his undergraduate law degree was one of the most demanding yet rewarding chapters of his life.

“I never planned to study law. Everyone thought I would because of my father, so I rebelled. But during the pandemic, while working on my second book, I found myself drawn into constitutional debates and discovered the quiet power of the law. I couldn’t look away anymore,” he wrote.

He added that transitioning from holding a doctorate in international relations to starting again as a law student was a humbling experience.

Balancing work, family and studies

Dr Sizwe currently lectures in international relations at Wits University and is the founder of the popular current affairs YouTube channel SMWX.

He said balancing a growing podcast, his academic duties, and parenthood while pursuing his law studies was one of the toughest professional challenges he has faced.

“I could never have known my son would be born during this journey, cheering me on in his small way as I moved from nappies to assignments, and back again. To share this moment with those I love has been the greatest gift,” he added.

While he is not stepping into the courtroom just yet, he said his focus remains on academia and growing his podcast.

“But maybe one day, I’ll stand before a court, adding my voice to a tradition that shaped me. This graduation felt special for all these reasons.”

