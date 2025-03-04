‘Dream come true’: Linda Mtoba rubs shoulders with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and other stars at the Oscars [PICS]

The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Linda Mtoba with Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez at the 97th Academy Awards. Picture: Instagram/@linda_mtoba

South African actress Linda Mtoba had a dazzling night at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars).

The Oscars were held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, 2 March.

The event was attended by Hollywood’s biggest names, including South Africa’s very own stars such as Lebo M, Anele Mdoda, and radio personality Frankie Du Toit.

Mtoba was flown to the United States for the prestigious event, courtesy of the alcohol brand, Don Julio.

Offering fans a sneak peek inside her first Oscars experience, the actress posted several snaps and videos on her Instagram, from her red carpet moments to rubbing shoulders with international stars, and everything in between.

“Had the pleasure of being at this year’s Oscars (a dream come true),” she wrote.

Linda Mtoba at the Oscars. Picture: Screenshot/IG Stories

Linda Mtoba’s Oscars look

Linda Mtoba wore a stunning red dress with a long train, made by the luxury Johannesburg fashion brand Nolanga Made.

Her elegant look was completed with perfect makeup, done by Bougee Beauty, a makeup artist who went all out — driving five hours for Linda’s facebeat.

“Y’all, I was so nervous my body was shaking when I approached her door. I literally thought it was a prank, but no, it was REAL. I am still in shock. They couldn’t believe I drove five hours for this,” the makeup artist shared on Instagram.

NBA All-Star Weekend

Before heading to the Oscars, Mtoba had the chance to mingle with NBA stars during the NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco last month.

“Got the pleasure to interview Karl-Anthony Towns and taught him vernac, such a fast learner,” she shared on Instagram.

