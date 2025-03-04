Makhadzi sizzles in a bikini on a tropical island [PICS]

The singer was in Zanzibar for the third Trace Awards & Summit...

Award-winning musician Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, has been living her best life in Zanzibar, Tanzania, over the past few days.

The Ghanama hitmaker jetted off to the island paradise for the 3rd Trace Awards & Summit, held at the Mora Resort from 24 to 26 February, where she won the Best Dance of the Year award.

She was nominated for both Best Dance of the Year and Best Female Artist awards.

Mixing business with pleasure, Makhadzi took time to explore Zanzibar and unwind at the beach.

Offering fans a sneak peek inside her mini holiday on Monday, she shared stunning sun-kissed bikini photos on Instagram.

“I managed to catch up with the beach again in 2025…” she wrote, captioning the pictures.

Makhadzi in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Picture: Instagram/@makhadzisa

For her beach escapades, Makhadzi stunned in a chic cream bikini set with black and gold prints.

“She is pure and natural; she doesn’t bleach her skin; she is vivacious and full of positive energy. We love her, from Zimbabwe,” one fan commented.

Makhadzi. Picture: Instagram/@makhadzisa

Makhadzi: ‘No time to rest’

Makhadzi also announced the release of her new EP, set for 4 April.

Ahead of the EP, the Limpopo-born superstar released a single titled Ma Arab.

“EP dropping 4 April. No time to rest,” she wrote on Instagram.

