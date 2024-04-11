LIVESTREAM: Kaizer Chiefs soccer star Luke Fleurs memorial service

Tune in now for the memorial service of slain Kaizer Chiefs midfield defender and Olympian Luke Fleurs. Here's where to watch.

The memorial service for Kaiser Chiefs footballer Luke Fleurs has just kicked off at the FNB Stadium, in Johannesburg.

The 24-year-old Fleurs was tragically killed last week in a hijacking incident at a petrol station in the Johannesburg suburb of Honeydew.

Luke Fleurs: Hijacking horror

He was gunned down by one of the four suspects who drove into the filling station in a white BMW while Fleurs was waiting for a petrol attendant.

According to CCTV footage, the soccer player fought back when the suspects tried to make off with his VW Golf 8 GTI. He was shot in the chest and passed away en route to a medical centre.

The six suspects were traced and arrested in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police have also managed to recover his vehicle which has been stripped for parts.

Fleurs joined Kaizer Chiefs as a free agent in October 2023 after his release from SuperSport United in September.

The talented footballer played 70 times for SuperSport, whom he joined from first-division Ubuntu FC in 2018.

He was named 2021/22 PSL Young Player of the Season.

WATCH: Livestream of Luke Fleurs memorial service