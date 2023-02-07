WATCH: How Nomcebo’s Grammy beaded gown was made

Sandisiwe Mbhele

There were many fashion moments during the Grammys this year, and artist Nomcebo Zikode was among the best dressed.

Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman won Best Global Music Performance for their song Bayethe.

Dressed to the nines for the award show, Nomcebo wore a classic Gert-Johan Coetzee gown as she posed next to Zakes and Wouter holding their Grammy trophies.

Coetzee revealed the process of making a beaded dress and the details used in the Zulu-inspired custom gown that was praised by fashion onlookers.

‘The dress’

The styling and design of the Nomcebo Zikode’s dress is similar to Coetzee’s past designs.

Celebrities such as Bonang Matheba, Lizzo and Cardi B have worn similar looking beaded designs for events and other occassions.

Nomcebo’s brown-coloured beaded dress was finished off with a dramatic feathered train.

Coetzee posted a video showing the conception of the dress, the process of making it, how it was handmade and the final result.

He wrote: “The Dress.

“The dress was made from vintage beaded silk that I’ve had in my archives for many years and this was the perfect opportunity to use it.

“It is completely embellished with Zulu beads mixed with pearls and crystals all in these delicious toffee colours that really just play on its own texture.

“I let the dress splash into a beautiful proudly South African ostrich feather train mixed with a bit of rooster feathers in shades of blue. So it was really a beautiful juxtapose between the caramelly browns and the sparkly blues to bring this whole look together.”

Watch: How Nomcebo Zikode’s Gert Johan Coetzee beaded Grammy dress was made

Nomcebo thanked the designer for the incredible dress: “it really made waves here in LA”.

The Jerusalema vocalist had a few photo-ops with celebrities such as singer Doja Cat, rapper Rick Ross, Jacob Collier and entrepreneur Tobe Nwigwe.

