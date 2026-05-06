Rolling Stones announce 10 July release of new album

The Rolling Stones will release a new album on 10 July called 'Foreign Tongues' the legendary British rockers announced on Tuesday.

The band’s 25th studio album will come less than three years after its last release, Hackney Diamonds. That album topped the charts in more than a dozen countries and earned some critical acclaim.

Hackney Diamonds was the band’s first album in 18 years.

The Stones announced the release date of Foreign Tongues online on Tuesday, while dropping a new single, In The Stars.

A video posted on its Instagram channel showed singer Mick Jagger and fellow founding bandmate Keith Richards, who are both 82. In addition, the video also showed 78-year-old bass guitarist Ronnie Wood working in a recording studio.

At a promotional event in New York hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the trio discussed their latest work. Moreover, they previewed a few tracks from the album.

“We’re still having a lot of fun,” Jagger said. “It’s a lot of fun, but also a lot of concentration,” he added.

O’Brien voiced praise for Jagger’s vocals, remarking: “There are people who, at a certain stage, their voice gets thin. Yours is absolutely impeccable and there’s such force. How do you do that?”

“Well, I was taking a lot more drugs in 1968,” Jagger quipped, to laughter from the audience. He then added: “The secret is practice… it’s simple.”

“I had the time of my life. I’m the biggest fan in the world,” Andrew Watt, one of the album’s producers, said about working on the project.

The rock act did not mention a concert tour during the event. However, several media outlets reported that it was discussed by their team but ultimately dismissed due to the age of the band members and the health risks it entailed.

Foreign Tongues will feature appearances from former Beatles bass player Paul McCartney and The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

Speculation had been mounting that they were poised to unveil a new record. This came after they last month mysteriously released a new limited edition single on vinyl only, under the band name The Cockroaches.

The name is an alias they have used in the past to play secret shows.

The track, Rough And Twisted, was sold at selected record stores only, in the UK. Consequently, fans predicted the album would appear on July 10.