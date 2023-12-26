WATCH: ‘My brother, I think it’s enough,’ Linda Sibiya responds to Ngizwe Mchunu insults

Sibiya defended his party, the EFF, which he officially joined in October around the same period as former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

A few months after officially joining the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), veteran broadcaster Linda Sibiya has defended his party in his response to Ngizwe Mchunu, who insulted party leader Julius Malema.

“I couldn’t celebrate Christmas and enjoy it with my family without responding to Mr Ngizwe Mchunu. My brother, I think it’s enough. You’ve sworn at different political leaders, they kept silent,” said Sibiya in the video.

Over the weekend a video circulated on social media, in it Mchunu brazenly swore at EFF leader Julius Malema’s remarks about the Springboks, in which he claimed they symbolise white supremacy.

“Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by murderous people, wearing the same jersey in celebration of the butchering of black people. That emblem and that jersey represents white supremacy and that we don’t support.

But a rambunctious Mchunu slammed Malema for criticising the Boks in English, “the language of apartheid”. Mchunu rebuked Malema for his criticism of the Springboks in English, labelling it “the language of apartheid.”

‘You have no right’

Sibiya officially became an EFF member in October around the same period as former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

“Welcome Fighter Linda Sibiya (Mr. Magic) to the Economic Emancipation Movement,” said EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, welcoming Sibiya who reportedly joined the party’s ward 25 in eThekwini.

“You have no right to swear at politicians and then say it’s all Zulu people who say this. As Zulu people, we are known for unity, love and respect,” said Sibiya.

“What you’re doing, hurling insults and then mentioning Mr Malema, who is a family man. He is quiet and not responding to you because he doesn’t see that he should respond to you,” continued Sibiya.

“I see that I should respond to you because you used the Zulu name. It’s a free country; South Africa is open for Pedi, Venda, Sotho, XiTsonga…it’s open for everyone.” The former Ukhozi broadcaster said Mchunu’s period of hurling insults at politicians is over, adding that he knows Mchunu very well having worked with him at Ukhozi as well.

EFF manifesto

The EFF is planning on hosting its election manifesto at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban early next year.

“I heard you’re also coming to KwaZulu-Natal, I’m the one in charge here, I’m the border gate,” said Mchunu in his video.

But responding to this, Sibiya said: “I know you very well; it’s high time you refrain from swearing at leaders, especially the Commander In Chief, the President of the EFF.”

“No leader will come to KwaZulu-Natal and come ask for permission from you [to host a manifesto].”

With the election less than a year away, more political parties will be making headlines, to remain on the minds of voters.

