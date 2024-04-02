WATCH: Lejoy, celebs team up with NJM Foundation for a giveback initiative in Limpopo

One student was awarded a R120 000 bursary cheque.

In a heartwarming display of generosity and inspiration, reality TV star Lethabo “Lejoy” Mathato, alongside former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri and actor Sydney Ramakuela, joined forces with the NJM Foundation to uplift students in Limpopo.

The event, which was held in Venda, saw the top-performing 2023 matriculants from Vhuronga 2 Circuit being awarded with laptops, school uniforms, and bursaries.

Speaking at the event, Lejoy encouraged students to work hard and never give up on their dreams.

“There are some people who have tried their best and it didn’t work out and that’s okay. Never see yourself as a failure. See yourself with the power, knowledge, and experience to make yourself better.

“As women in business, we have experienced failure so much in our lives that we know that the more you fail, the more you try hard,” she said.

During the ceremony, the top student was presented with a substantial R120 000 bursary cheque.

Businessman and NJM Foundation Founder Nyambeni Jones Maphalaphathwa highlighted the importance of giving back and also encouraged others to do the same.

He added: “There are a lot of issues within the community such as unemployment, sports equipment and facilities, poverty and, most importantly, educational support. A little goes a long way.

“We encourage others throughout the country to do the same so they can get support according to the needs of the communities.”

WATCH: #RHOJ star Lethabo Lejoy Mathatho motivates matriculants in Venda.



Lejoy together with former Miss SA Ndari Nokeri, Muvhango star Sydney Ramakuela and NJM foundation have joined forces to donate laptops, school uniforms, and bursaries to 2023 matriculants pic.twitter.com/TsPgwju26W — Citizen Lifestyle (@thecitizen_life) March 28, 2024

The NJM Foundation has changed more than 5 000 lives thus far

Nyambeni said the foundation has been supporting families and schools in Limpopo Province since 2012.

He added they have helped more than 5 000 people since the launch, also adding: “We also sent food parcels and blankets in KZN during the time of floods and more than 500 families benefited.

“And just recently – late last year – we donated food parcels and sports equipment to communities in and around Gauteng Province.”

Speaking about what inspired him to start the foundation, Nyambeni said: “In early 2012, I felt the great need to respond to the unjust conditions created by the South African apartheid regime. And we felt we needed to start at our schools through sports initiatives.

“Later in the years, we expanded and continued reaching out to more poverty-stricken families. This led to a groundswell of similar initiatives being established in other parts of the country.

“Over the years, this work expanded in many different fields, including early sports development, childhood development, educational support, foster homes, shelters, economic empowerment, food security, and youth development…”

