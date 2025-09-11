Celebs And Viral

Mandla Spikiri and wife celebrate eighth wedding anniversary

The couple have been together for more than 20 years.

Spikiri

Mandla Spikiri and his wife at their white wedding ceremony in Muldersdrift. Picture: Instagram/@spikiri_mandla_reloaded

Legendary musician Mandla Spikiri and his wife, Rushka, are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary and more than 20 years together.

The pair tied the knot in 2017 at Oakfield Farm in Muldersdrift, Gauteng.

Celebrating their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Spikiri took to Instagram to share their wedding picture.

“I thank the Lord for you, my love, for being with me through thick and thin. You have always been by my side. You are forever my love. Happy anniversary,” the musician wrote.

The couple have been together for 21 years. Spikiri previously told TshisaLive that they had long been traditionally married before their white wedding.

“We have been together for 20 years and have been traditionally married, but we wanted to make this day special. I am happy and glad I got to spend it with those close to me, people who are my family,” he said following their white wedding.

New music

Meanwhile, Spikiri and his music group Trompies are preparing to release new music.

“At the moment, we’re busy with an EP. It’ll be out in about three weeks. We’re done recording; we’re just finalising mixing and mastering,” Spikiri told The Citizen at the Imbawula Music Festival in Pretoria last month.

Another group member, Eugine Mthethwa, added that they plan to release the new music gradually.

“These days, you don’t drop a full album all at once,” he said.

“We’ll release one or two tracks at a time to test the market and give fans a chance to connect with each song.”

