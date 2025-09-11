‘Love always triumphs over bad,’ says home affairs minister as couple finally marries after fire

Newlyweds Promise and Nthabiseng Nozibele gave a new definition to ‘walking through fire’.

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber congratulated newlyweds Promise and Nthabiseng Nozibele after they finally tied the knot.

The couple gave a new definition to “walking through fire” after what was supposed to be their wedding day in August turned bad when flames engulfed the Germiston Home Affairs office where they were set to solemnise their union.

Even though their customary wedding was held last November, they had booked an appointment for a civil wedding in June at the Germiston offices.

The date they chose in August was particularly special because it coincided with the bride’s birthday.

“We refused to let that injustice stand. Team Home Affairs immediately intervened and assisted them to get married today at the Alberton office. We also presented them with a bouquet of roses to celebrate their love and commitment to each other,” Schreiber said.

“Congratulations to the beautiful newlyweds and thank you for reminding us to ensure that love always triumphs over bad.”

Home Affairs Germiston

The day after the fire at the Germiston offices, Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Njabulo Nzuza visited the branch in Ekurhuleni.

According to the department, preliminary reports suggest that the office caught fire when protesters threw a petrol bomb into the office’s first floor, leading to disruption of services.

As a result, the department has deployed mobile offices to continue rendering services to citizens.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, Mosa Chabane, called for a speedy investigation that will lead to prosecution.

“The burning of public infrastructure during a protest is regressive and robs citizens of services. This also puts more pressure on an already stretched fiscus as more resources would have to be found to establish a new office,” Chabane said.

