Woman’s body found at notorious Pretoria cemetery

The Saulsville cemetery has been the subject of several complaints by community members.

Police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a woman with blood on her face was discovered in Atteridgeville.

Police regional spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that police responded to a report of a female body at the Saulsville Cemetery at 7.30am on Thursday.

“Police met with the person who called the police and the deceased was later identified by a friend of the deceased,” he said.

ALSO READ: Body parts found in buckets: Police crack muti murder case with third arrest

Van Dyk said the victim was believed to be about 30 years old. Her body was handed to Tshwane’s pathology services and taken to the government mortuary.

Complaints about the cemetery

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said the cemetery had been the subject of several complaints by members of the community in the past.

“In March, a project was launched to clean up the cemetery. This project serves as an example of what is achievable when state and civil organisations join hands,” she said.

Van Graan said police officials had a constitutional duty to protect the citizens of South Africa and added they should collaborate with communities to ensure citizens are protected and cemeteries are safe and accessible.

Rural criminologist Dr Witness Maluleka said similar murder cases are reported across South Africa with limited interventions.

“Human lives are taken for granted and the higher authorities seem to be ignoring the unbearable nature and extent of this practice. It is time to see goodness from others, killing each other like flies will not build us, we can do better than this,” he said.

Serial killer fears

Earlier this year, four bodies were found in the Silverton area between two train stations in Pretoria, which sparked fears of a possible serial killer on the loose.

In August, Helder Isidro, 36, was arrested after a fifth body was discovered in a shallow grave in Eersterust.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed Isidro was not connected to the four bodies found in Silverton in June and July.

Isidro, has been charged with the murder of Loveness Magabe, 30, and defeating the ends of justice and abandoned his bail application in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court in August. He is expected to reappear in court on 15 October.

READ NEXT: Tshwane serial killer fears persist as police confirm suspect yet to be arrested