‘Our music is immortal’: Trompies on lighting up the stage at Imbawula festival, new music and more

The group is preparing to release a new EP in August.

More than 30 years since their debut, kwaito legends Trompies are still the life of the party, and they have no plans to slow down.

The iconic group had fans on their feet at the Imbawula Music Festival in Pretoria this past weekend, delivering a high-energy set packed with their classic hits.

The group consists of Eugene Mthethwa, Mandla Mofokeng (aka Spikiri), Jairus Nkwe (aka Jakarumba), and Mahoota.

Speaking to The Citizen, group member Eugene Mthethwa said the response from the crowd showed the lasting impact of their music.

“There are people from the ’90s and 2000s, all singing our songs word for word. It means our music is immortal.

“We didn’t do this because we couldn’t finish school. We chose music because it’s our gift. We take our craft seriously. When we perform, it’s not just a rendition — it’s a real performance. That’s what has kept us going all these years,” he said.

ALSO READ: Tyla earns double nod at 2025 MTV VMAs

New music on the pipeline

The group also shared that they are preparing to release a new EP later this month.

“At the moment, we’re busy with an EP. It’ll be out in about three weeks. We’re done recording, we’re just finalising mixing and mastering,” said Spikiri.

Formed in 1994, Trompies have been together for more than 30 years.

Jairus Nkwe said he is thankful the group has stayed together for so long and cherishes their brotherhood.

“I’m grateful to God that we’re still together, still spreading joy. I’m excited about the new EP. I also want to see whether exploitation in the industry still exists, because I believe God loves us all.”

Mthethwa added that they plan to release the new music gradually.

“These days, you don’t drop a full album all at once,” he explained.

“We’ll release one or two tracks at a time to test the market and give fans a chance to connect with each song.”

NOW READ: Black Labone’s Earth Day celebrations underway despite severe thunderstorm alert in Tshwane