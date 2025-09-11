Penny Ntuli says sorry to truck drivers, but not to critics for twerking on N3 highway (VIDEO)

Ntuli said she's only apologising to her followers who were not harsh in their criticism

Broadcaster Penny Ntuli apologised to truck drivers and some of her followers for twerking on the N3 highway, which was criticised by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The former Gagasi FM on-air presenter went viral after she posted the video on her social media earlier this week. In it, she dances, lies down and waves towards oncoming vehicles, mostly trucks, on a busy N3.

She apologised only to followers who politely expressed concern about the video.

“Please know that I’m not doing this video with the intention of apologising, no,” said Ntuli in a video on her social media.

“It is only them, that I will say sorry to because I understand that they’re coming from a place of concern. I even saw others saying ‘I don’t mean it in a bad way, but where you’re doing your video is not safe’…” she said

“It’s them I should apologise to, because I understand they’re coming from a place of concern. Hence, I say this should not be a new challenge,” said Ntuli in a video.

RTMC chastised her for her action through a brief statement on social media. “Pedestrians under the NRTA are prohibited on the freeways, and it’s illegal,” the statement read.

ALSO READ: ‘I woke up at 5 am’ – Penny Ntuli excited about her new job after Gagasi FM exit

‘I’m not a content creator’

RTMC’s warning comes after several people spoke out against Ntuli’s actions. The caution was directed at other content creators who might consider following Ntuli’s actions.

“Content creators should not risk their lives for likes.”

Hitting back at the RTMC, Ntuli clarified that she isn’t one of them.

“I’m not a content creator; there are content creators. I do whatever, on any other day… there isn’t particular content that I post daily.”

Watch: Penny Ntuli speaks about twerking on highway

@pennyntuli126 Please note this is NOT an apology video, just addressing a few things, phela umuntu angaxolisa njalo mengaphika nani… ♥️ ♬ original sound – MaNtuli

She also apologised to truck drivers, whom she said she has a good relationship with, as they see her branded car on the highway and always greet her through the flashing of headlights.

“I apologise, my brothers, I will no longer do that.”

She discouraged her followers from imitating her.

“This should not be a new challenge, please don’t be on the freeway doing what I did because it’s not safe,” she said.

“As much as people dance on the road, the road I was dancing on is not safe. We always hear of accidents on the N3.

“What I did wasn’t meant to hurt anyone,” she said.

Ntuli added that the criticism stemmed from her being the one involved and that if it were anyone else, they wouldn’t have faced such backlash.

She also responded to comments from netizens who said she has a drinking problem.

“There isn’t a thing I do without being fully aware of it. I do things fully conscious of what I’m doing because there aren’t any substances that I take.”

ALSO READ: Well wishes pour in for Penny Ntuli after KZN snowstorm ordeal

Not a role model

“There’s no one in the spotlight that I tell my children to look up to,” she said.

“That person does their job, and they aren’t there to raise my children. I say this because as much as I understand that I come across parents who tell me that their kids like me and want to take pictures with me, but most of the kids I come across who say they like me, most of them say they like what I said this one time… kids are smart enough to know that they’re listening to what I’m telling them.

“So, please don’t place me in a position where I have to limit the way I live, out of the fear that your child won’t approve. I am not here to raise children for you; it’s to just take what I say at that time, which will help you.”

NOW READ: Cyan Boujee on losing brand deals and her man after promoting controversial Russian programme