‘He was family’ – Reach for a Dream’s tribute to Mark Pilgrim

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After the passing of legendary radio broadcaster Mark Pilgrim on Sunday, an organisation close to his heart, Reach for a Dream paid tribute to a man who put his all into the foundation.

Reach for a Dream South Africa is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that helps make dreams come true for children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

Mark Pilgrim helped the NGO throughout the years.

Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer on Sunday and Reach for a Dream has thanked him for his efforts towards the foundation.

‘He was family’

On Monday, the NGO posted pictures of the radio broadcaster’s support throughout the years.

They wrote: “Mark Pilgrim was more than just a friend of the Reach For A Dream Foundation – he was family. His unwavering commitment to our cause and his infectious enthusiasm touched the lives of countless South Africans, and we are deeply saddened by his passing.

“Mark’s kindness knew no bounds. He always went above and beyond for our children, whether it was through fundraising efforts, donning a pair of slippers on Slipper Day, or simply spending time with them and bringing smiles to their faces. What we’ll remember most about Mark is his indomitable spirit. No matter what challenges he faced, he never lost hope, strength, or courage. His optimism and positivity were contagious, and his #dontstopbelieving motto will continue to inspire us all.

The foundation concluded: “To Mark’s family and friends, Adrienne and the girls, and the Hot 102.7FM team – please know that you are in our thoughts during this difficult time. We will miss Mark dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through all those whose lives he touched. Thank you for being a part of our foundation family, Mark – rest in peace”.

The station Pilgrim worked for Hot 102.7 confirmed the news of his death.

Lloyd Madurai, managing director for Hot 102.7, said: “It is with great sadness that I share this sad news. Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10.45am.

“He fought valiantly to the very end.”

Cancer battle

Pilgrim announced in February 2022 that his cancer had returned after 30 years of remission.

Over the last couple of months, the media personality admitted that his body had been depleted due to his treatment to fight the disease.

After two months in the hospital, Pilgrim managed to return home for the December holidays with his family, celebrating News Years with his partners and their two daughters.