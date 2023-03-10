Citizen Reporter

Family, friends and colleagues are remembering late radio broadcaster Mark Pilgrim who passed away earlier this week after he lost his battle with cancer.

The memorial service is underway in Johannesburg.

WATCH LIVE: Mark Pilgrim’s Memorial service’

Mark Pilgrim died at the age of 53.

His death was confirmed by Hot 102.7, the station he last worked for.

“It is with great sadness that I share this sad news. Our hero and brother and much-loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45am.

“He fought valiantly to the very end,” managing director for Hot 102.7, Lloyd Madurai, said in a statement issued just after noon on Sunday.

He spent weeks in ICU in December 2022, saying on Twitter he gets to go home “after 64 days, 7 procedures and losing almost 15kg”.

Read for a dream

After the passing of legendary radio broadcaster Mark Pilgrim on Sunday, an organisation close to his heart, Reach for a Dream paid tribute to a man who put his all into the foundation.

Reach for a Dream South Africa is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that helps make dreams come true for children fighting life-threatening illnesses.

Pilgrim helped the NGO throughout the years.

They wrote: “Mark Pilgrim was more than just a friend of the Reach For A Dream Foundation – he was family. His unwavering commitment to our cause and his infectious enthusiasm touched the lives of countless South Africans, and we are deeply saddened by his passing.

“Mark’s kindness knew no bounds. He always went above and beyond for our children, whether it was through fundraising efforts, donning a pair of slippers on Slipper Day, or simply spending time with them and bringing smiles to their faces. What we’ll remember most about Mark is his indomitable spirit. No matter what challenges he faced, he never lost hope, strength, or courage. His optimism and positivity were contagious, and his #dontstopbelieving motto will continue to inspire us all.

The foundation concluded: “To Mark’s family and friends, Adrienne and the girls, and the Hot 102.7FM team – please know that you are in our thoughts during this difficult time. We will miss Mark dearly, but we take comfort in knowing that his legacy will live on through all those whose lives he touched. Thank you for being a part of our foundation family, Mark – rest in peace.”

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele