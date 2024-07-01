Masked Singer SA winner Warren Masemola ‘allowed’ to perform Marley’s hit track

Masemola was so confident about reaching the Masked Singer SA final, that his team scheduled his work around the TV show

Warren Masemola performing Damien Jr. Gong Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock on the finale of the Masked Singer SA, after being revealed as Giraffe. Picture: Supplied

Actor Warren Masemola wasn’t sure whether the public broadcaster would allow him to perform Damien ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock on the finale of the Masked Singer SA, where he was disguised as a Giraffe.

“I wasn’t sure if the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) would be okay playing it, but I was so excited to get to the finals and I was very happy that I was allowed to perform that song, it’s one of my favourite songs,” said Masemola speaking to media holding the Golden Mask trophy after being announced as the winner of the show’s second season.

Marley’s Welcome to Jamrock highlights societal issues including crime, poverty and political corruption as part of the harsh reality of Jamaica, which is known as ‘Jamrock’. These are the exact issues South Africans deal with on a day-to-day.

“I feel like the genre [Reggae] in music is looked down upon a bit, I could be wrong. But it’s not played commercially and there are beautiful, meaningful tracks with beautiful lyrics in the genre of Reggae and Dancehall,” Maseemola told The Citizen.

Confident Giraffe

Masemola beat runner-up Blue Crane in a final battle after she had crushed shining star Owl, who was revealed to be multiple award-winning thespian Aubrey Poo.

After being unmasked, former Miss South Africa and author Shudufhadzo Musido was revealed to be Blue Crane.

“I enjoyed the show very much because I had to choose all of my songs, I was comfortable with all of them. I had so much fun, I would do it again,” averred Masemola.

Masemola was so confident about reaching the final, that he told his team that they had to schedule his work around the TV show, until its final day.

“When I was invited to do the second season of the show, I was booked for another job in Cape Town and we had to shoot the Masked Singer in Joburg and I thought I wouldn’t be available until the finale. And I said to the team ‘if I go onto Masked Singer South Africa I need to have availability until the finale because one thing for sure, is that I’m gonna win it’” shared Masemola in bravado.

“What a deserving winner,” said one of the show’s judges, Somizi Mhlongo. The show’s judges are known as detectives, who include J’Something, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba Hlophe.

Gold was revealed to be gospel singer and medical practitioner Sbu Noah. Gold, was unmasked first during the finale, after his rendition of Where Have You Been by Rihanna.

Gold was one of the detectives’ favourite masks throughout the season. When he once landed in the danger zone, they even saved him to continue his masked singer journey.

In the early days of the competition, the detectives wondered if runner-up Blue Crane might be Charlize Theron.

From the get-go, Skhumba insisted that the feathered creature was current Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, while J’Something later gathered that Blue Crane was actress Bonnie Mbuli.

Those were also the names Skhumba and J’Something provided after Blue Crane’s final performance of the Black Coffee mix of Alicia Keys’ In Common. But Sithelo and Somizi caged Blue Crane’s identity by guessing that Shudu was behind the mask.

