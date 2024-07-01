In Pictures: Meet Miss South Africa 2024 Top 16 finalists

Miss South Africa 2024 winner will be crowned in August.

The anticipation is building as the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant announces its top 16 finalists ahead of the highly anticipated crowning.

These remarkable women were selected from hundreds of hopefuls across the country who entered the competition this year.

The official Miss South Africa 2024 will be crowned at the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria, on 10 August 2024.

Miss South Africa 2024 Top 16 finalists

Nolene Spinks (23)

Montessori preschool teacher representing Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

Nompumelelo Maduna (28)

Marketer and aspiring saxophonist pursuing a master’s degree. She is from Rockville in Soweto, Gauteng.

Onalenna Constantin (26)

Model, law student, entrepreneur, and content creator from Potchefstroom in North West.

Lethaukuthula Maseko (24)

Maseko from Gauteng is also known as “Diamond from Daveyton.”

Mia le Roux (28)

Marketing manager and model originally from Sasolburg, raised in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape.

Naledi Matlakala (24)

BCom Law student with a BA in Psychology and Criminology from Midrand, Gauteng.

Nobuhle Langa (26)

An audit trainee aiming to register as a Chartered Accountant and founder of the Langelihle Youth Foundation from Emalahleni in Mpumalanga.

Ontshiametse Tlhopane (23)

The aspiring model with a qualification in criminology from Protea Glen, Soweto, in Gauteng.

Palesa Lombard (25)

Final year medical student interested in neurological pathologies from Waverley in Johannesburg, Gauteng.

Reinette Potgieter (26)

BEd Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching degree holder from Trichardt in Mpumalanga.

Taahira Katz (25)

An international model from Nancefield in Soweto, GAuteng. She holds a degree in Social Science.

Chidimma Adetshina (23)

Model and netball player from Pimville in Soweto, Gauteng.

Kebalepile Ramafoko (25)

She has a BA in Psychology and Languages and is currently pursuing her Honours Degree. She is from Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Kirsten Khan (26)

Model and Architectural Draughting diploma holder from Roodepoort, Gauteng.

Layla Zoubair (29)

Outgoing model from Kempton Park in Gauteng.

Lebohang Khoza (27)

Performing arts educator, actor, and choreographer from Maritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

