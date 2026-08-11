‘Singing was the most daunting part’: Tumi Morake on her ‘Masked Singer South Africa’ experience

Morake performed Rihanna's 'Don't Stop the Music' before being eliminated.

Comedian and television presenter Tumi Morake was revealed as Koeksister on the latest episode of The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3.

Morake was among six masked contestants who competed for a place in the next round. She performed Rihanna’s Don’t Stop the Music before being eliminated.

The detective panel struggled to identify her. Somizi and Sithelo Shozi correctly guessed Morake, while guest detective Zwai Bala and Skhumba backed other names.

Tumi Morake’s clues

Morake’s clue packages included several references to her background and career.

Koeksister said her “roots stretch across dusty towns and city edges, with tiny footprints first pressed into black mountains”. The clue pointed to Morake’s upbringing in the Free State.

She also described herself as “the perfect combination of the dough and syrup that made her” and said she consulted only “the woman in the mirror” before going on stage.

Another clue featured cupcakes decorated with drama and comedy masks and the SABC logo. Koeksister then dropped a piece of cake from its pedestal.

Guest detective Jason Goliath, who joined the panel in Skhumba’s absence, identified Morake during an earlier episode. He asked Koeksister about her role models.

She said one taught her about love at home, another taught her how to “moonwalk through life”, while the third showed her that truth could arrive disguised as laughter.

The clues continued in the latest episode. Koeksister said she carried “two rhythms” inside her, although people were familiar with only one.

She also revealed that, while other girls spent time with their mothers, she encouraged her mother to race other drivers on the road.

AI Thabang, the show’s artificial intelligence assistant, helped the detectives interpret another clue. Koeksister said her proudest moment was “graduating the same year Philip was here”.

Somizi connected the clue to the 2010 FIFA World Cup and again named Morake. Shozi agreed with him.

Bala guessed actress and model Natasha Thahane, while Skhumba chose television personality and cookbook author Lorna Maseko.

Koeksister’s unmasking

Koeksister was placed in the Danger Zone alongside Spinach and Sheep. The detectives chose to save Spinach, leaving the audience vote to determine the final elimination.

Morake told the show’s presenter Mpho Popps that she enjoyed being on the show.

“Singing was the most daunting part,” she said. “But the audience is like, hey, hey… you feel like a superstar!”

The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3 airs on SABC 2 on Saturdays at 19:00. Rebroadcasts are shown on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm and SABC 2 on Fridays at 1.30pm.