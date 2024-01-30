DJ Sumbody’s friend, DJ Vettys fighting for his life in hospital after being shot

DJ Sumbody was murdered in 2022. His friend DJ Vettys was shot at Top Notch Lifestyle, formally known as Ayepyep which was owned by Sumbody.

DJ Vettys (pictured) performing at the memorial service of his friend DJ Sumbody. hoto by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

DJ Vettys, a close associate of the late DJ Sumbody who was fatally shot in 2022, is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot on Monday.

“DJ Vettys was involved in an unfortunate incident after a shooting in the evening as he was leaving a gig,” his team announced on Tuesday.

“Thankfully, he survived but he is in a critical condition, and receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.”

The shooting occurred at Top Notch Lifestyle, formally known as Ayepyep Sunnyside. This is the same venue that was owned by DJ Sumbody. Ayepyep had another branch in Cape Town.

Real name Austin Mokubung, who hails from Klerksdorp, was close friends with the late Amapiano producer DJ Sumbody, after the two first met in a taxi in 2005.

“Before it was DJ Vettys, it was DJ Phologolo and it was changed by DJ Sumbody,” said Vettys speaking at Sumbody’s memorial service.

“Sumbody was the type of person who, once you work with him; he’ll tell you how to spend your money,” said Vettys.

“A day will not pass without [him] calling us or seeing each other, and if we didn’t get a chance to see each other he’ll video call through the day. Eish, they took my best friend’s life.”

DJ Sumbody

In 2022, Vettys’ friend and collaborator Oupa John Sefoka known as ‘DJ Sumbody’ was shot multiple times in Johannesburg.

Sumbody’s death sent shockwaves throughout the country because of the manner in which he was murdered. Rapper Cassper Nyovest, who was a close friend of Sumbody spoke frankly after his death about how devastated he was.

Sometimes you called me Diddy, sometimes you called me Kanye, I still don't know which one I prefer but I know one thing for sure, the bond we shared was special. You were ALWAYS there for me and vice versa. My twin! Pelo yaka e botloko SumB.

“He was an old soul, very grounded, very rooted. It was sort of like you had a father and a friend in one person. He asked very simple questions that were very difficult to answer. After that question you would really re-evaluate your life,” said Cassper at Sumbody’s memorial service.

“He taught me a lot of things I didn’t know, a lot of things I had forgotten from my parents and I’m very grateful to have had a friend like that,” said Cassper at the memorial.

